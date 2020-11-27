Today is leftovers day — the day after Thanksgiving — except on the football field. For Bay Area fans, this is the season’s main course.

Cal and Stanford collide for the 123rd time today, with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Seriously, they’re both 0-2 and neither is positioned to challenge for the Pac-12 North title.

For fans of the team, I might as well just utter blah, blah, blah.

Because this is the Big Game and it’s a big deal to everyone involved.

A potential Pac-12 South showdown with Colorado visiting USC was canceled Thursday because the Trojans don’t have enough scholarship players.

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (updated Tuesday lines)

Last week: Jake 2-2, Jeff 1-3

Season: Jake 6-7, Jeff 4-9

Friday

Stanford (plus-1.5) at Cal, (1:30 p.m., FOX)

Jake: Even with expected absences on the offensive line, the Bears’ offense is close to clicking. Pick: Cal

Jeff: The Bears gained confidence by winning the Big Game at Stanford last season. Especially Chase Garbers. Pick: Cal

Oregon (minus-14) at Oregon State (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Jake: The Ducks will be out to prove their mediocre performance against UCLA was an aberration. Pick: Oregon

Jeff: Being relegated way down at No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings will motivate the Ducks to win and win big. Pick: Oregon

Saturday

Arizona (plus-9) at UCLA (5 p.m., FOX)

Jake: With or without Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Bruins seem to be getting better. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: Agreed that UCLA is improving, but Arizona will cover here. Pick: Arizona

Utah (no line posted) at Washington (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Jake: Utah will be better than it was in its opener and should cover. Pick: Utah

Jeff: The Huskies are sniffing a chance to win the Pac-12 North. Pick: Washington

