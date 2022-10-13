Pac-12 football fans will be grateful that Cal’s game at Colorado on Saturday isn’t the league’s best offering of the day.

The Bears are 14.5-point favorites to win in Boulder, and while Old Blues will be eager to see how the matchup unfolds, the game may not offer much drama.

*** Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks in the video atop this story about how Cal's passing game needs a boost from its rushing attack.

Saturday’s big game in the conference is USC’s visit to Utah, a duel between the teams projected before the season as the Pac-12’s two best.

The No. 7 Trojans (6-0, 4-0), under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, have more than held up their end of the bargain and are averaging 40 points per game.

The No. 20 Utes (4-2, 2-1) have lost twice, including 42-32 to unbeaten 11th-ranked UCLA last week at the Rose Bowl. But the Utes also are scoring 40 points per game and are a tougher out when playing at Salt Lake City, so USC figures to have a fight on its hands.

Meanwhile, Stanford renews its rivalry with Notre Dame, which last month eked out a 24-17 win over Cal. The Cardinal has dropped its past three meetings vs. the Fighting Irish and has lost 11 straight games to FBS opponents.

Here are this week’s picks:

Week 6 records: Jake 2-3, Jeff 2-3

Season records: Jeff 35-16, Jake 31-20

All picks against the spread

Betting line from sisportsbook.com

SATURDAY

— CAL (minus-14.5) at COLORADO, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: Cal’s offense is not very good, but it will look good this week. Mike Sanford is running the show at Colorado, but the players are the same. Pick: Cal

Jeff: This feels like another chance for Cal to roll up big numbers against one of the nation’s worst run defenses. Pick: Cal

— ARIZONA (plus-15.5) at WASHINGTON, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: The Huskies have played much better at home, but their play the past two weeks suggests the spread is too big. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: Arizona won’t win this game, but the Wildcats can score enough to cover this spread. Pick: Arizona

— STANFORD (plus-16.5) at NOTRE DAME, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Jake: The Cardinal played its best game of the season and still lost its 11th straight game against FBS foes. Tanner McKee will get sacked at least four times, and the Irish will score late to beat the spread. Pick: Notre Dame

Jeff: This will be an interesting measuring stick for Cal and Stanford, with both facing the Fighting Irish on the road. The Bears lost by 7 (and were victims of a terrible officiating call). If Stanford can’t cover this spread, it’s worse than I thought. Pick: Stanford

— USC (plus-3.5) at UTAH, 5 p.m., FOX

Jake: No. 7 team in the country is an underdog because Utah has won 22 of its past 23 home games. Pick: Utah

Jeff: Yes, the Utes are a different team at home. But the Trojans are playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Pick: USC

WASHINGTON STATE (plus-3.5) at OREGON STATE, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: Oregon State lucked out a win against Stanford, but should be more comfortable at home. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: Toughest pick of the week for me. The Cougars couldn’t cover at USC, but I think they get it done here. Pick: Washington State

