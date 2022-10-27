Skip to main content

Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Four Heavy Road Favorites This Week

Cal is a 15.5-point underdog at Memorial Stadium against Pac-12 leader Oregon.

The trickiest games to pick can be favorites with a substantial point spread playing on the road.

Sure, they can win.

But can they cover?

That’s the question posed with four of this week’s five Pac-12 games, starting Thursday night when Utah gives eight points at Washington State. 

On a neutral field, the Utes prevail. 

In SLC, it’s a rout.

But in Pullman? A tougher call.

Same dilemma exists with Oregon at Cal, USC at Arizona, Arizona State at Colorado. The point spread in those three are even bigger, all double-digits.

What to do?

Jake and I agree on Cal against Oregon, both picking the Bears . . . to cover a 15.5-point spread, anyway. Whether Cal can do more than than against the Pac-12’s first-place team is another question altogether.

Enjoy the weekend.

Week 8 records: Jeff 3-1, Jake 1-3

Season records: Jeff 41-19, Jake 34-26

All picks against the spread

Betting line from sisportsbook.com

THURSDAY

— UTAH (minus-8) at WASHINGTON STATE, 7 p.m., FS1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jake: It’s tough to play in Pullman at night, but it all depends on mercurial WSU quarterback Cameron Ward. If he avoids mistakes . . . Pick: Washington State

Jeff: The Utes have enough offense to get this done on the road. Pick: Utah

SATURDAY

— OREGON (minus-15.5) at CAL, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Jake: Cal usually stays close at home, and the Ducks can’t possibly be as emotionally ready as they were a week ago. Pick: Cal

Jeff: At home, the Bears get enough done to cover the spread but Ducks have too much offense for Cal to pull the upset. Pick: Cal

— USC (minus-15.5) at ARIZONA, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: Both teams are coming off a bye, but that’s not going to remedy Arizona’s weak defense against the Trojans’ passing attack. Pick: USC

Jeff: Cal scored 49 points against the Wildcats. The mind reels when considering how many points Caleb Williams and the Trojans might put on the board. Pick: USC

ARIZONA STATE (minus-13) at COLORADO, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Jake: Colorado’s quarterback situation still up in the air, and I’m guessing Owen McCown won’t play. Without him a bad team is even worse. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: Count your blessings that you don’t have to watch this game. Pick: Arizona State

STANFORD (plus-16) at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Stanford is getting better, but the Cardinal still has problems scoring. UCLA at home will want to pour it on after last week’s loss to Oregon. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: Can the Cardinal kick enough field goals to stay within 16 points against an angry UCLA team? Pick: UCLA

Cover photo of Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward by Sebum Im, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo 

Cal point guard Joel Brown
Basketball

Are Things Finally Looking Up For Cal Basketball? The Bears Certainly Think So

By Jeff Faraudo
Fox
Basketball

UCLA Again Picked to Win Pac-12 Men's Basketball Title

By Jake Curtis
Justin Wilcox Matt Cashore
Football

Cal Plays Low-Scoring, Close Games, but Can't Win Them

By Jake Curtis
Cal quarterback Jack Plummer
Football

Oregon Has Reason to Celebrate - Ducks Are No. 1 in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

By Jeff Faraudo
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix celebrates against UCLA
Football

Cal Knows Bo (Nix) and Knows Sacking the Oregon QB Will Be Tough

By Jeff Faraudo
Oregon football Ben LonerganThe Register-Guard USA TODAY NETWORK
Football

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon Picked for Rose Bowl -- For Now

By Jake Curtis
Charmin Smith Darren Yamashita 3
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Picked to Finish 11th in Pac-12 Polls

By Jake Curtis
Mark Fox Cody Glenn
Basketball

No Cal Players on Men's Preseason All-Pac-12 Basketball Team

By Jake Curtis