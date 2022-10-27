The trickiest games to pick can be favorites with a substantial point spread playing on the road.

Sure, they can win.

But can they cover?

That’s the question posed with four of this week’s five Pac-12 games, starting Thursday night when Utah gives eight points at Washington State.

On a neutral field, the Utes prevail.

In SLC, it’s a rout.

But in Pullman? A tougher call.

Same dilemma exists with Oregon at Cal, USC at Arizona, Arizona State at Colorado. The point spread in those three are even bigger, all double-digits.

What to do?

Jake and I agree on Cal against Oregon, both picking the Bears . . . to cover a 15.5-point spread, anyway. Whether Cal can do more than than against the Pac-12’s first-place team is another question altogether.

Enjoy the weekend.

Week 8 records: Jeff 3-1, Jake 1-3

Season records: Jeff 41-19, Jake 34-26

All picks against the spread

Betting line from sisportsbook.com

THURSDAY

— UTAH (minus-8) at WASHINGTON STATE, 7 p.m., FS1

Jake: It’s tough to play in Pullman at night, but it all depends on mercurial WSU quarterback Cameron Ward. If he avoids mistakes . . . Pick: Washington State

Jeff: The Utes have enough offense to get this done on the road. Pick: Utah

SATURDAY

— OREGON (minus-15.5) at CAL, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Jake: Cal usually stays close at home, and the Ducks can’t possibly be as emotionally ready as they were a week ago. Pick: Cal

Jeff: At home, the Bears get enough done to cover the spread but Ducks have too much offense for Cal to pull the upset. Pick: Cal

— USC (minus-15.5) at ARIZONA, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Jake: Both teams are coming off a bye, but that’s not going to remedy Arizona’s weak defense against the Trojans’ passing attack. Pick: USC

Jeff: Cal scored 49 points against the Wildcats. The mind reels when considering how many points Caleb Williams and the Trojans might put on the board. Pick: USC

ARIZONA STATE (minus-13) at COLORADO, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Jake: Colorado’s quarterback situation still up in the air, and I’m guessing Owen McCown won’t play. Without him a bad team is even worse. Pick: Arizona State

Jeff: Count your blessings that you don’t have to watch this game. Pick: Arizona State

STANFORD (plus-16) at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Stanford is getting better, but the Cardinal still has problems scoring. UCLA at home will want to pour it on after last week’s loss to Oregon. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: Can the Cardinal kick enough field goals to stay within 16 points against an angry UCLA team? Pick: UCLA

Cover photo of Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward by Sebum Im, USA Today

