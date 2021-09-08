Pac-12 Football Roundtable: Can UW Recover, Will Oregon Lift the Conference?

September 8, 2021
SI Pac-12 Football Roundtable: UW's Flop, Oregon's Big Chance at Ohio State

Can the Ducks help boost the Pac-12's reputation with a strong showing in Columbus?
In our latest Pac-12 football weekly roundtable, beat writers from throughout the SI team site network chime in on a variety of timely topics today:

— We ask Dan Raley of Husky Maven what in the world happened to Washington on Saturday against Montana?

— Can the Huskies rebound this week at Michigan and how much would a victory over an unranked Wolverines team get UW back on track?

— Oregon beat writer Max Torres of Duck Digest discusses the team’s tougher-than-expected home victory over Fresno State, then turns his focus to No. 12 Oregon’s huge trip to play No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

— Donnie Druin, who covers Arizona State for All Sun Devils, talks up the Pac-12 South, which delivered an impressive showing last week, especially compared to the Pac-12, which went 1-5.

— And Sam Connon, who writes for All Bruins, breaks down UCLA, whose decisive victory over LSU has vaulted the program into the national conversation and to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top-25 rankings.

Of course, it wasn't just Washington that dragged down the Pac-12 last week. Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State of the North Division also lost games.

Check back each week as we assemble writers from throughout the Pac-12 to provide insights on what’s happening in the conference.

Cover photo of Ohio State's stadium by Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

