Packers Reportedly All-In to Bring Back Aaron Rodgers for Another Season

The former Cal quarterback does not want negotiations to linger this offseason.

The salary-cap numbers are going to be challenging, but the Green Bay Packers reportedly are ready to go “all-in” to keep Aaron Rodgers next season, according to ESPN.

The Packers are willing to spend as close to the salary cap as possible and spreading it into future years, sources reportedly told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodgers, 38, seems more agreeable to staying in Green Bay than a year ago when it appeared his relationship with the franchise was fractured.

After winning a second straight MVP — his fourth overall — Rodgers told reporters that all hard feelings are in the past. He promised he will make a decision "in the near future, and I'm not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

During his post-awards news conference, Rodgers said there are lots of factors to consider.

"I think you've got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what's the best place," Rodgers said, before pausing.

"The best decision for me moving forward -- not really place -- more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that's what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”

One of the biggest factors will be whether the Packers can arrange to sign both Rodgers and his favorite target, Bay Area native Davante Adams.

Rodgers previously suggest on “The Pat McAfee Show” that his decision is likely to come by March 8, the deadline, when the Packers would have to decide on whether to use their franchise tag on Adams.

Rodgers has one year remaining on his contract with the Packers, who are currently $48,910,955 over their projected cap for the 2022 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Rodgers has made it clear he’s not interested in being part of a Packers rebuild, but coach Matt LaFleur responded he believes the team can contend for another Super Bowl run.

"Absolutely there's a plan in place," LaFleur said. "There's ways to, I don't want to say manipulate, but there's ways to move money and to make sure that we get the bulk of our key contributors back.”

Rodgers led the NFL with a 111.9 passer rating, throwing for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Adams was second in the NFL (behind Cooper Kupp) with 123 receptions, third in receiving yards at 1,553 and caught 11 touchdowns. Over the past six seasons he has totaled 583 catches for 7,192 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams by Wm Glasheen, USA Today

