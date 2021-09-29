Ex-Cal Standout TE Richard Rodgers Cut From Packers' Practice Squad

Former Golden Bears tight end was signed last week with the idea that he might play Monday

A week ago, former Cal tight end Richard Rodgers II was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, knowing he might be elevated to the active squad so he could play in Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers did not play Monday night and he was not even elevated to the active roster. And on Tuesday he was released from the Eagles' practice squad.

It's uncertain what this means for the NFL future of the 29-year-old Rodgers, who started four games for the Eagles last season when he caught 24 passes?

Rodgers was waived by the Eagles in the final cutdown before the regular-season opener even though Philadelphia kept four tight ends on the roster.

Rodgers, a veteran familiar with the Eagles' personnel, was signed to the Eagles' practice squad on September 21 while Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was on the COVID-19 list. Rodgers was in line to be promoted to the active squad for Monday's game if Ertz was not cleared to play.

However, Ertz was able to clear protocols in time to play in Monday night's contest, so Rodgers became expendable again.

Rodgers has played in seven NFL seasons and his best year 2015, which was his second season in the NFL. He started 12 games for the Packers that year and was on the receiving end of 58 passes from another ex-Cal player, Aaron Rodgers. Richard Rodgers finished that season with 510 receiving yards and eight touchdowns receptions.

His most memorable touchdown catch that season came on Dec. 3 against the Detroit Lions. As Jim Nantz describes it at the end of the video of this Hail Mary pass, "Rodgers to Rodgers, two guys from Cal connect."

Cover photo of Richard Rodgers II by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

