Former Cal Star Patrick Laird Placed on NFL Injured Reserve

Former Cal running back Patrick Laird of the Miami Dolphins was placed on the injured reserve list this week after sustaining a knee injury in last week's 20-9 victory against the New York Giants.

Laird suffered a sprained MCL when Giants defender Quincy Roche fell on him while sacking Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have a bye this week.

This news on Laird comes when he was receiving more playing time after starting the season on the practice squad. He was in line to get even more playing time due to injuries to Miami running backs.

Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown is already on IR. Starting running back Myles Gaskin is also questionable after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, but because he is fully vaccinated, he might be cleared to play before next Sunday's game against the Jets.

Newcomer running back Phillip Lindsay also is injured, but he may be back for the Dec. 19 game against New York as well.

Laird was on the Dolphins' active roster in both 2019 and 2020, but was released during preseason of the 2021 season. He joined the Dolphins' practice squad and then was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 30, before Week 8 of the NFL season.

He has played in all six Dolphins games since then, getting on the field for 58 plays on offense and 20 plays on special teams. Laird has one carry this season for 4 yards, and he has three receptions for 17 yards.

Miami is 5-1 in the games in which Laird has played.

