Quarterbacks-Turned-Analysts Break Down Cal vs. Oregon

Here’s a breakdown on today’s Cal vs. Oregon football game between two guys who played quarterback for their respective schools and now serve as their radio analysts.

In other words, there should be some good insights from Cal’s Mike Pawlawski and Oregon’s Mike Jorgensen in this video conversation the two conducted this week.

Pawlawski, of course, is very familiar to Cal fans. He led the Bears to a 10-2 season in 1991, won Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year honors and then went on to a career in professional football. Today, in addition to his broadcasting duties, he provides coaching in a range of sports through his website eliteathletestv.com.

Jorgensen was quarterback at Oregon in the early 1980s, playing in 33 games and passing for nearly 2,000 yards.

Here’s what Jorgensen had to say about Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough:

“He's made a lot of big plays. But every once in a while, he'll lock in on that guy, wherever he might be, whether it's a flag route, a crossing route, maybe into a crowd a little bit, they'll force one or two a game in there. As you mentioned, he's a young quarterback and even though he has played four games, and they've been productive on offense, getting close to 40 points per game. Those are the little things that I know that he's working on and the coaching staff is working really hard on.”

And on Oregon’s defense, which has not played up to par this season:

“That's the thing that surprised everybody. There were OPT outs in the secondary. You lost basically three quarters of your secondary and yet they've got pretty good talent that's filled in. So they're they're really pretty good within the secondary but it's along the defensive line I think has been a little bit of a of a head scratcher frankly. You know guys like Jordon Scott, guys that have played and have started for three years coming into this year and played some really good football along with Kayvon Thibideaux. He's a guy that makes a lot of plays. He has a real high motor. The mystery is elsewhere.”

There's much more. Again, click here to watch their conversation.

Here's our preview of the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

My story on freshman running back Damien Moore, whose birthday last Friday was special but could have been so much better.

The Oregonian has this story on a second Oregon recruiting commit changing his mind.

And a crazy tale, reported by SFGate, on former Cal quarterback Nate Longshore's unusual exchange with Oregon fans way back in 2007.

