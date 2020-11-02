Admit it, you’re wondering exactly what Cal’s new offense will look like under Bill Musgrave.

We’re wondering the same thing about how the first-year offensive coordinator will alter what we’ve seen the past three seasons.

Hey, it’s not the biggest question of the week — that one gets answered (hopefully) on Tuesday night.

But for our purposes, as we look forward to Cal’s long-awaited season opener Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Washington, what should we expect to see when the Bears have the ball?

We sought out the expertise of former Cal quarterback and Bears radio analyst Mike Pawlawski, who gives us an informed look at the Musgrave approach in this video:

Pawlawski, who also operates Elite Athletes TV, is a former 11-year professional who is entirely familiar with the West Coast offense that Musgrave utilizes. He learned the offense when he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1992.

Mike Pawlawski

“First off, understand the West Coast style of offense is renowned for the short passing game, the dink and dunk, the four yard six yard hit, spreading the field finding gaps in defense, and field space,” Pawlawski tells us. “When it's run best. It's based on a solid running game. That's one thing that Bill Musgrave is going to bring with him to Cal.

“They’ve brought the fullback back to a full-time position in the Cal offense. They're going to have a fullback in the game a lot and they're going to use the tight ends a lot more as run blockers as well as pass catchers.”

In a detailed video presentation, Pawlawski takes us through each phase of the offense, which he says will be markedly the same (but with terminology) as the one made famous by Bill Walsh and the 49ers.

Mike Pawlawski, left, with Cal legend Craig Morton.

Pawlawski explains how the running game — with its power and counter attacks — works in the offense and what it does to set up various passing options.

You can hear the excitement in a former quarterback’s voice as he begins to unveil what’s next in the offense.

“Now it's starting to get fun — things are opening up,” Pawlawski says. “With all those running plays going now, play action is key. A quarterbacks best friend is a great running game. It opens up play action passes. You've got your receivers in space backers biting up to the run action, and you can throw the ball downfield. This is West Coast straight from Bill Walsh, second generation with Sam Wyche down in Tampa.”

This is a great primer for anyone who wants to watch how the Bears will function with Musgrave running the offense and calling the plays on game day. Pawlawski provides a ton of detail, perhaps more than the casual fan needs, but he outlines everything in clear terms that will give you an insider’s view of the game on Saturday night.

