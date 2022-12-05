PFF Names Cal LB Jackson Sirmon First-Team All-Pac-12

Inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon was the only Cal player chosen for Pro Football Focus' first-team all-Pac-12 squad, which was announced recently.

Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter was named to the second teram and freshman running back Jaydn Ott was named to the third team.

The official all-Pac-12 team chosen by the conference coaches is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

Sirmon, who transferred to Cal from Washington this past offseason, is third in the Pac-12 in tackles, averaging 8.7 per game. He also had 6.0 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks.

He had 13 tackles in the Bears' final game against UCLA. Sirmon, who is the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, has another year of college eligibility remaining, although he has announced whether he will return for the 2023 season.

Hunter is third in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game at 87.7. He had 60 receptions and averaged 16.1 yards per catch and had five touchdown catches.

Ott finished his freshman season with 897 rushing yards, and he had 274 yards in the fourth game of the season against Arizona.

USC had nine players named to PFF's all-Pac-12 first team, including quarterback Caleb Williams.

Oregon State was next with four first-team choices, while Pac-12 champion Utah, Washington and Arizona each had two players named to the first team

The Pac-12 was rich with talented quarterbacks this season, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. was named the second-team all-conference quarterback and Oregon's Bo Nix was third team..

Cover photo of Jackson Sirmon by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

