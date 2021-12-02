Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Two Cal Players Named First-Team All-Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus

    The official all-Pac-12 football team will be revealed on Tuesday
    Two Cal defenders were named to the first-team All-Pac-12 squad by Pro Football Focus, which released its selections this week.

    Cal safeties Elijah Hicks and Daniel Scott were both named to the first-team all-conference squad by PFF, which grades every play and combines that with advanced statistics to come up with its all-conference team.

    This is not the official all-Pac-12 team voted on by the conference coaches. That all-conference team will be released on Tuesday.

    But this is an impressive recognition for the two Cal players.

    Hicks and Scott each has three interceptions this season, tying them for the second-most in the conference. Scott leads the team in tackles with 72, including 2.5 tackles for loss, while Hicks is second on squad in tackles with 65, and 5.5 of them were for losses. Hicks also forced three fumbles.

    Two other Cal players -- guard Mcade Mettauer and outside linebacker Marqez Bimage -- were named to PFF's second-team all-conference squad, and wide receiver Trevon Clark and kick-returner Nikko Remigio were named to the third team.

    The PFF results sometimes come under fire, but its method is a bit different and provides a different perspective.

    For example, PFF named Oregon State's Chance Nolan the first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback, and did not have the Beavers B.J. Baylor, who leads the Pac-12 with 1,259 rushing yards, on its first-team squad.  Baylor is not on the PFF second team either. The official all-Pac-12 team is likely to differ.

    One final note: The PFF story says the 2021 college football season has officially come to a close. That would be news to Cal and USC, which meet for a regular-season game on Saturday night in Berkeley.

    Here is PFF's first-team all-Pac-12 team:

    QB Chance Nolan, Oregon State

    RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

    RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

    WR Drake London, USC

    WR Trevon Bradford, Oregon State

    WR Devon Williams, Oregon

    TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

    LT Lellen Diesch, Arizona State

    LG Andrew Vorhees, USC

    C Brett Neilon, USC

    RG Liam Jimmons, USC

    RT Braeden Daniels, Utah

    DI Popo Aumavae, Oregon

    DI Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

    ED Kaydon Thibodeaux, Oregon

    ED Mike Tafua, Utah

    LB Dvin Lloyd, Utah

    LB Nephi Sewell, Utah

    CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

    CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

    S Elijah Hicks, Cal

    S Daniel Scott, Cal

    FLEX D Brendan Riley-Hiles, Washington

    K Cole Becker, Colorado

    P Ben Griffiths, USC

    KR Mykael Wright, Oregon

    PR Britain Covey, Utah

    Cover photo of Elijah Hiks is by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

