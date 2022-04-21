The Purdue transfer continues to get first-team reps and likes the talent around him.

Jack Plummer spent three-and-a-half year in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the annual snowfall is about 19 inches more than it is in Berkeley.

The former Purdue quarterback has had no trouble adjusting to the Strawberry Canyon environment while working out with his new Cal teammates in Memorial Stadium.

“Obviously, it’s pretty comfortable out here to practice,” he said after Wednesday’s ninth of 15 spring sessions. “What’s it like, 68 degrees and sunny? Can’t complain about that.”

The transition has been smooth all-around for the 6-foot-5 native of Gilbert, Arizona, the same hometown as Cal redshirt freshman quarterback Kai Millner. Plummer attended Gilbert High while Millner prepped at Higley High, same as ex-Cal QB Spencer Brasch.

But the move to the Bay Area has come with change across the board.

“Just kind of getting used to a city-like feel,” said Plummer, who calls Berkeley “about the complete opposite” of West Lafayette, located 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

"Everything that you could imagine (is different) — people, place, scenery, weather, living expenses, politics. I’m getting settled in.”

Plummer seems also to be settling in as Cal’s likely starter at quarterback. He is by far the most experienced of the Bears' players at the position, having passed for 3,405 yards and 26 touchdowns in 17 games with the Boilermakers.

Coach Justin Wilcox has declined to be specific about when he’ll name a No. 1, but Plummer got first-team practice reps from the start and that hasn’t changed.

Plummer isn’t sweating the undisclosed timetable. “If they’re going to give me these first-team reps, I’m going to do my best to take advantage of them and show the coaches as well as my teammates what I can do," he said. "Hopefully, they’ll want me out there starting with the guys.”

Asked what he tried to achieve the first two weeks of spring ball, Plummer said, “Just show my teammates I can run the show, run the offense, lead them. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that so far.”

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks about Plummer’s progress in the video at the top of this story.

“Jack’s working hard. He’s played a lot of football, seen a lot of football there in the Big Ten,” Musgrave said. “We rely on his experience, and it’s showing out here. He rarely gets fooled twice by the defense and he learns from what he sees.

“We’re happy with what he’s doing out there.”

Wilcox talked Monday, in the video below, about his impressions of both Plummer and Millner so far.

Through nine practices, Plummer has gotten to know the personnel around him, and he’s impressed.

“We’ve got good receivers here, I can say that. They’re young, but there’s some good guys out there that can make plays,” he said. “We’ve got Jeremiah Hunter, JMichael Sturdivant, Tommy Christakos, Mavin Anderson — that’s four good receivers right there that just jump off the page. They’ve been making plays all spring.”

Tight end Jermaine Terry II, trimmed down to 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, has gotten more opportunity while fellow sophomore Keleki Latu lets a hand injury heal.

“He’s done a good job,” Plummer said. “He’s a big tight end — he can block. He likes being physical. You get him the ball he can just put his nose down and get us a couple downs. He looks good out there.”

The Bears resume spring ball with practices on Friday and Saturday, then four more next week, capped by their spring showcase game on Saturday, April 30 at noon.

Plummer said Musgrave’s entire offense has been installed. “Now we can just build,” he said.

He has no expectations about when the coaching staff will settle on a starter.

“That’s not up to me. It’s out of my control,” Plummer said. “I’m going to do my best to win the job.”

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Andrew Madsen, KLC fotos

