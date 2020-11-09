SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal Listed as Underdog to Arizona State -- If the Game Is Played

Arizona State beat Cal in Berkeley last seasonPhoto by Darren Yamashita - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal opens the week as an underdog to Arizona State for their Saturday night game in Tempe, Ariz., although it is still uncertain whether the Golden Bears will be cleared by Berkeley Public Health to play the game.

Unfortunately no one in Las Vegas or online seems to be providing odds as to whether Cal will be cleared to play.

We cited two sources for the early-week point spread of the Cal-ASU game, which would be the season-opener for Cal and the second game for the Sun Devils, who lost a heartbreaker to USC on Saturday.

BetOnline.ag lists Cal as a 4.5-point underdog to Arizona State, while VegasInsider  makes Cal a 4-point underdog based on its consensus point spread of the three Las Vegas betting sites that have posted point spreads. One has Cal has a 3-point underdog, a second puts the spread at 3 ½ and the third makes ASU a 4-point favorite.

Here are the Monday points spreads of the six Pac-12 games from BetOnlin.ag and the VegasInsider consensus

.

Friday

Utah (-6) at UCLA -- BetOnline.ag

Utah (-5 ½) at UCLA -- VegasInsider

Saturday

Oregon (-8) at Washington State –- BetOnline.ag

Oregon (-7 1/2) at Washington State -- VegasInsider

.

USC (-13) at Arizona –- BetOnline.ag

USC (-14) at Arizona –- VegasInsider

.

California at Arizona State (-4½) –- BetOnline, ag

California at Arizona State (-4) -- VegasInsider

.

Oregon State at Washington (-13) –- BetOnline.ag

Oregon State at Washington (-13) -- VegasInsider

.

Colorado at Stanford (-8) –- BetOnline.ag

Colorado at Stanford (-7½) -- VegasInsider

