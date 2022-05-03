Bears entered April with lots of questions, and there still aren't answers to most of them.

Cal’s month-long spring football practice ended with Saturday’s spring game and we certainly know more now than we did when April began.

At least we think we do.

The Bears will reconvene in early August with fall camp in preparation for their 2022 season, beginning Sept. 3 vs. UC Davis at Memorial Stadium.

Coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about how this spring was a different beast than in different seasons because there were so many positions are up for grabs.

Cal entered spring workouts with starting job vacancies up and down its lineup, from quarterback to defensive back and pretty much everything in between.

The Bears’ season opener is four months from today and we’re going to take a few minutes to review what (we think) we’ve learned and what we still don’t know. Or can’t know.

— We (think) we know who has won the QB assignment: Purdue transfer Jack Plummer got first-team reps from the start of spring ball and never gave up the spot. The coaching staff is convinced he can make all the throws and has the experience, as a part starter in the Big Ten, to run the team. Redshirt freshman Kai Millner has competed well and could wrestling the job away if Plummer falters, but he has never taken a snap in a college and right now he appears to be No. 2.

— We don’t know if Plummer will be a difference-maker: Plummer appeared in nine games for the Boilermakers last season, completing better than 68 percent of his attempts with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Solid numbers. But he eventually was beaten out by Aiden O’Connell, a one-time walk-on who threw 11 picks but also 28 TDs while completing nearly 72 percent of his passes.

— We (think) we know the Bears have a collection of young talent at wide receiver: Jeremiah Hunter did enough last season to convince us he can be a standout pass catcher, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. The emergence in spring ball of J.Michael Sturdivant, Mavin Anderson and Tommy Christakos prompted offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave to suggest this group could become “the golden age” of Cal receivers. We’ll see.

— We don’t know if the offensive line will have enough depth to survive a full season: The Bears went through spring ball without projected starter Brian Driscoll, and this was after two other starters departed — tackle Will Craig retired and guard McKade Mettauer transferred to Oklahoma. Cal does not sufficient numbers to get through 12 games when injuries are a virtual sure thing. Wilcox has repeatedly hinted the Bears may reload during the offseason through the transfer portal. Keep an eye out for what will be key development.

— We (think) we know defensive end Brett Johnson is back. After missing the entire 2021 season following a car accident that led to a hip fracture and surgery, Johnson practiced this spring but was held out of most contact. Will he be the player Cal remembers, perhaps the team’s best? The Bears are counting on it, but we won’t know the answer for sure until at least sometime in September.

— We don’t know who will ultimately fill holes at outside linebacker and in the secondary. April was a month-long audition for openings in the starting lineup. The Bears have one player set at OLB (Braxten Croteau), cornerback (Lu-Magia Hearns) and safety (Daniel Scott). But nothing is solidified at the opposite spot with each of those three positions. We await the answers to those questions.

— We (think) we know that inside linebacker will be the team’s strength. Washington transfer Peter Sirmon brings experience and production to a foursome with terrific potential: Femi Oladejo, Muelu Iosefa, Nate Rutchena and Trey Paster. Depth and talent, even if most of it is young.

— We don’t know if one of those five ILBs will be moved to the outside. Maybe Orin Patu, Akili Calhoun or one of the other outside linebackers emerges. Otherwise, the coaching staff could get creative. It won’t be Sirmon or Oladejo, but maybe Iosefa or Rutchena — each rangy enough at 6-foot-3 to fit the mold — gets a look at OLB so the Bears can make sure their best players have a home.

Cover photo of Jeremiah Hunter by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

