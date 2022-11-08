Oregon sits unanimously atop our SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings for the second week in a row while Cal has crept higher by one spot to No. 10.

The Ducks remain alone atop the Pac-12 standings, 6-0 in conference play, after winning their eighth straight game. Oregon went on the road and beat last-place Colorado 49-19, the team’s eight consecutive game scoring at least 40 points.

Oregon will be tested the next three weeks, with home games against Washington and Utah before a trip to Oregon State.

The top four spots remain unchanged, with UCLA, USC and Utah holding down their positions.

Washington climbed one slot, flip-flopping with Oregon State after beating the Beavers 24-21 in Seattle.

OSU, 6-3 overall and 3-3 in Pac-12 play, hosts Cal on Saturday night.

The Bears lost their fifth straight game Saturday, but their competitiveness in a 41-35 defeat at USC apparently convinced a couple voters to move them up in the rankings. Cal is 10th this week, and finished just one vote shy of No. 9.

WEEK 11 - - SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon 8-1, 6-0 . . . (7) 84 points

2. UCLA 8-1, 5-1 . . . 76

3. USC 8-1, 6-1 . . . 69

4. Utah 7-2, 5-1 . . . 65

5. Washington 7-2, 4-2 . . . 56

6. Oregon State 6-3, 3-3 . . . 48

7. Washington State 5-4, 2-4 . . . 43

8. Arizona 3-6, 1-5 . . . 32

9. Arizona State 3-6, 2-4 . . . 25

10. Cal 3-6, 1-5 . . . 24

11. Stanford 3-6, 1-6 . . .17

12. Colorado 1-8, 1-5 . . . 7

-- JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. USC, 3. UCLA, 4. Utah, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon State, 7. Washington State, 8. Arizona State, 9. Arizona, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford, 12. Colorado

Comment: Just biding my time until the two important Nov. 19 games are played. In the meantime I'll contemplate Stanford's humbling 52-14 loss to Washington State, and debate whether Stanford should be forced to play Colorado in some sort of Pac-12 Relegation Bowl, like Premier League Soccer does in England.

-- MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon wasn't as dominant during these past two weeks as I expected, but they were able to get a blowout win over Colorado before beginning a tough stretch to close out the regular season. This week's game against Washington will be a quality test for them and I expected them to rise to the occasion with the momentum they've built and in front of their home crowd, where they play their best football.

-- KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Stanford looked as bad as it gets in their blowout loss to Washington State. Fans are calling for Shaw's job, and traveling to Utah couldn't come at a worse time. In terms of the conference standings, it is now a five-team race with the potential to cut it to four with this Oregon/Washington matchup.

-- SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Cal; 9. Arizona; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: The true powers in the conference held serve this weekend, even though UCLA and USC's wins probably got a little too close for comfort down the stretch. Washington asserted itself above Oregon State with a tight Friday night win, but it's still all about next weekend, when UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah highlight the decisive Pac-12 slate. If one of those top tier teams loses this week, that's a tough look for any of them.

-- WYATT ALLSUP, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2, UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon is still the team to beat in the conference. I don’t see USC beating UCLA or even Notre Dame the way its defense has played lately. The Trojans are definitely still a year or two away from becoming real contenders. The program has turned around dramatically from last year, but still has room to improve. Washington is quietly having a great season outside of a bad loss to Arizona State.

-- COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona State; 9. Arizona; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Not a lot of changes this week but I don’t expect anything to really happen until November 19 when the top four teams face off. For now, injuries remain a concern for the Utes as the running back room sustained several against Arizona. Star tight end Dalton Kincaid is still questionable and Cameron Rising doesn’t seem to be quite himself. Defeating Oregon will require a lot. Hopefully the next two weeks can offer enough time for the Utes offense to rest and prepare for the Ducks.

-- DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Washington State; 7. Oregon State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Arizona State; 11. Cal; 12. Colorado

Comment: It's Oregon and Washington week. Sort of like Republicans and Democrats. Do we need to remind you, they don't like each other in any way. It's one of the top five cross-state rivalries in the country. Sort of like Georgia and Florida. Unless the Huskies find a defense in six days, it might not be competitive. But Kalen DeBoer has lost two games by a touchdown each and continues to surprise with his offense and will leave a little doubt coming in.

