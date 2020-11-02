Cal Football Season Preview, Part 1: Strengths and Weaknesses

This is the first in a four-part series previewing Cal's 2020 season. In subsequent installments, we will examine the Bears’ stars, the questions facing the team and best-case and worst-case scenarios.

Every team has strengths, weaknesses and questions, but unlike the past two seasons, when the Bears relied on their defense, most of Cal's strengths lie on the offensive side this year. Here is how it stacks up for Cal heading into its opener against Washington on Saturday night in Berkeley:

Strengths

Offensive line

Every member of last year’s starting offensive line is back, and the Bears added Will Craig, who was scheduled to be a starting offensive tackle last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Bears lack a proven star on the offensive line although tackle Jake Curhan and center Michael Saffell have an outside shot at playing in the NFL.

Experience does not necessarily translate into success on the offensive line, but the Bears’ offense was considerably more effective when all its offensive line starters were healthy.

Quarterback

With 19 starts, Chase Garbers is the most experienced quarterback in the Pac-12 and is one of just three Pac-12 quarterbacks who started more than half their team’s games a year ago.

Garbers was significantly better last year than he was two years ago as a redshirt freshman, and he figures to make further improvement this year. He would be eligible to enter the NFL draft after this season, and if he improves as much as some expect that may be an option.

How he performs in Bill Musgrave’s pro-style offense will tell us a lot about his NFL prospects.

Running back

Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for 914 yards in 13 games last season, and also provides a passing target out of the backfield, after catching 22 passes for 166 yards and four scores a year ago. He rushed for more than 100 yards in each of Cal's final two games of 2019.

His physical style gave Cal’s offense a personality, and he performed better when Cal’s offensive line was intact.

He needs to stay healthy; he played all 13 games last season, but his production and playing time were limited by an assortment of injuries.

Grad transfer Bradrick Shaw provides support, and Marcel Dancy, who was critical to Cal’s victory over Washington last year, gives Cal a different threat with his slippery style. Cal coaches have been talking up redshirt freshman DeCarlos Broos, too.

At least half the linebackers

Inside linebacker Kuony Deng was fourth in the Pac-12 in tackles last season, and he occupies a position that has racked up a lot of tackles in the Justin Wilcox defense. Deng is an outstanding athlete with intelligence and instincts, and has shown marked improvement each year since high school.

Cam Goode plays the position in the Cal defense (outside linebacker) that can produce the most big plays. He had 9.5 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries last season, and he has returned two interceptions for touchdowns in his Cal career.

Outside linebacker Braxten Croteau has been getting rave reviews for the spot opposite Goode.

The key will be Evan Tattersall, who is replacing Pac-12 defensive player of the year Evan Weaver at inside linebacker.

Bill Musgrave

Expectations are high regarding what the new offensive coordinator can do for a Cal offense that ranked last in the Pac-12 in scoring each of the past two seasons.

His NFL-style system should provide more options and leave defenses guessing. However, we won’t know how effective Musgrave’s offense is until the Bears play games.

Weaknesses

Lack of a big-play threat

This is the biggest shortcoming in the Cal offense. To challenge for a conference title, a Pac-12 team needs a player or two who can change the game in a single play or at least brings that threat. If Cal cannot stretch the field, many of the things Bill Musgrave wants to do will be minimized

Receivers Makai Polk, Kekoa Crawford and Nikko Remigio as well as running back Marcel Dancy have shown glimpses of big-play potential, but none has stood out as a player that requires special attention from defenses.

Title contenders typically have an NFL-caliber wide receiver. Cal does not seem to have one.

Perhaps one of the five freshman scholarship wide receivers can provide the needed deep threat, but that is asking a lot of a first-year player.

Lack of experience with high expectations

The number of returning starters has led to some high expectations for Cal, and the Bears don’t have much experience with that kind of pressure. Some teams unravel when the outside world anticipates greatness, especially if the season does not start well.

The Bears are picked to finish second in the Pac-12 North, and it takes a certain kind of team to handle those kind of expectations.

Each of the past two years, Cal jumped into the top-25 rankings early in the season, then lost four straight each year.

Garbers’ and Brown’s inability to stay healthy

Garbers played more than one half in only seven games last year. Cal won all seven of those games, but was 1-5 in the games that he missed completely or played less than a half.

Christopher Brown Jr. played all 13 games last year, but he was limited in several games because of injuries That penchant for injury is a concern.

Inexperience in the secondary after losing two standout safeties

Losing safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis to the NFL makes Cal vulnerable on the back end and forced the Bears to have new starters at four of the five defensive back positions.

The new starters have plenty of experience, and Cam Bynum is a standout cornerback, but it remains to be seen how the others stand up to Pac-12 competition.

Lack of depth on the defensive line

Brett Johnson and Zeandae Johnson provide two solid defensive linemen in Cal’s three-man front. Aaron Maldonado is likely to be the third lineman in the base defense, but Cal needs players to rotate in up front, and the Bears must depend on inexperienced players and freshmen for that role.

If either Johnson gets hurt, the Bears will have problems.

Even if the Bears frequently use a nickel defense that requires only two defensive linemen, the situation up front remains precarious.

