Cal Football: How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected CB Camryn Bynum

Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum could be getting in shape for the NFL draft right about now, but instead he opted to return to Cal for the 2020 season. Now he just has to hope there is a 2020 college football season.

Cal has high hopes for the 2020 season, and Bynum is part of the reason. He will be a starter for the fourth consecutive season in 2020 (if the season is played), primarily at his familiar position of cornerback but perhaps at nickel back or safety in some situations this season.

He is doing his best to stay in shape, but as you an see by his answers the croronavirus has taken a financial toll on his family.

In the video above, Bynum spoke during the early portion of spring practice about having a new defensive backs coach (Marcel Yates, after Gerald Alexander took a job with the Miami Dolphins) and about being a veteran.

Here are five questions we posed to Bynum and his answers:

1. What are you doing to stay in shape?

Answer: To stay in shape I'm doing up tempo upper body lifts to get my heart rate up and stay up. Also riding the bike at rehab for cardio.

2. In what other ways (other than football) has the novel coronavirus affected you?

Answer: The virus has affected my school work because learning online is a little bit more challenging but nothing too hard.

3. How have your classes been affected?

Answer: My classes have all been shifted to online and teachers have been really understanding that things may be a little tougher than being in person. So they are lenient with due dates now.

4. Has this ordeal created any unusual situations for your family?

Answer: It has been a blessing to my family to give us time together but has presented a lot of challenges financially because my mom now lost two of her jobs because of the virus.

5. Is there anything you have done to deal with the boredom, emotion and loneliness of the situation?

Answer: I have not been bored at all because I am busy working out, rehabbing, and doing school work so I do not have too much downtime. I have a lot of family in my house so there is never a dull moment.