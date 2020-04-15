CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected CB Camryn Bynum

Jake Curtis

Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum could be getting in shape for the NFL draft right about now, but instead he opted to return to Cal for the 2020 season. Now he just has to hope there is a 2020 college football season.

Cal has high hopes for the 2020 season, and Bynum is part of the reason. He will be a starter for the fourth consecutive season in 2020 (if the season is played), primarily at his familiar position of cornerback but perhaps at nickel back or safety in some situations this season.

He is doing his best to stay in shape, but as you an see by his answers the croronavirus has taken a financial toll on his family.

In the video above, Bynum spoke during the early portion of spring practice about having a new defensive backs coach (Marcel Yates, after Gerald Alexander took a job with the Miami Dolphins) and about being a veteran.

Here are five questions we posed to Bynum and his answers:

1. What are you doing to stay in shape?

Answer: To stay in shape I'm doing up tempo upper body lifts to get my heart rate up and stay up. Also riding the bike at rehab for cardio.

2. In what other ways (other than football) has the novel coronavirus affected you?

Answer: The virus has affected my school work because learning online is a little bit more challenging but nothing too hard.

3. How have your classes been affected?

Answer: My classes have all been shifted to online and teachers have been really understanding that things may be a little tougher than being in person. So they are lenient with due dates now.

4. Has this ordeal created any unusual situations for your family?

Answer: It has been a blessing to my family to give us time together but has presented a lot of challenges financially because my mom now lost two of her jobs because of the virus.

5. Is there anything you have done to deal with the boredom, emotion and loneliness of the situation?

Answer: I have not been bored at all because I am busy working out, rehabbing, and doing school work so I do not have too much downtime. I have a lot of family in my house so there is never a dull moment. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal still seeking another point guard

Geography and COVID-19 recruiting restrictions may have hurt Cal in pursuit of point guard

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Previewing the Bears' 2020 Opponents - Game 9: Washington Huskies

Golden Bears will try to beat Washington for a third straight season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Folsom Athlete Kaleb Higgins Commits to Cal for 2021

Versatile cornerback/wide receiver becomes sixth Cal commitment for next year's class

Jake Curtis

Cal Swimming: Cal's Abbey Weitzeil wins Prestigious Honda Sports Award

The award goes to the top female athlete in 12 sports

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: What QB Chase Garbers Is Doing During COVID-19 Sports Shutdown

Garbers jokes that he's getting pretty good at swimming

Jake Curtis

How good can Chase Garbers become this season?

The final three games of 2019 showed the potential Chase Garbers and the Cal possess

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Athletics: Our Fantasy Quarantine Houses and Questions We'd Ask Golden Bears Icons

Which quarantine house would you choose?

Jeff Faraudo

by

TheGaryTyrrell

Cal Football: Previewing Bears' 2020 Opponents: Game 8: Oregon State

Can Cal avenge disappointment loss it suffered against Beavers in 2019?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Odds of Golden Bears Winning Pac-12 in 2020 Are Not Encouraging

Opening odds of all teams in all FBS conferences noted in this report

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: Stanford Looks Like a Title Contender After Landing Top-10 Prospect

Cardinal land Ziaire Williams, who had offers from North Carolina, Arizona and UCLA

Jake Curtis