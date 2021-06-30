Early Rankings of Pac-12 Recruiting Classes for 2022

USC, Oregon lead the way and Cal is in the top half of conference rankings, but it's too early to draw meaningful conclusions

College football recruiting for the class of 2022 is still in its early stages, so we can’t give a lot of weight to the rankings at this point.

Recruiting rankings of Pac-12 schools in late June are based on the number of commits almost as much as the quality of those prospects. With only three commitments so far, Stanford almost has to be ranked last in the Pac-12 at the moment.

Nonetheless it is worthwhile to see which schools have made some headway early the recruiting process and which ones have not.

We looked at the rankings provided by 247Sports and Rivals, and they are similar regarding the Pac-12. The only disagreement was with Washington and Arizona State. One site had the Huskies one spot ahead of ASU in the conference rankings, and the other had the Sun Devils one slot ahead of Washington.

Nationally, the two sites agree on the top five, with Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU and Georgia holding down those spots, in that order. Alabama is No. 16 according to 247Sports Composite and No. 17 according to Rivals, and you know that will change.

Here’s how the Pac-12 teams stack up heading into July:

1. USC

National rank: No. 14 by 247Sports Composite, No. 15 by Rivals

Total commits: 9

Top-rated commit: Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson

2. Oregon

National rank: No. 18 by 247Sports Composite, No. 26 by Rivals.

Total commits: 10

Top-rated commit: Four-star linebacker TJ Dudley

3. UCLA

National rank: No. 24 by 247Sports composite, No. 29 by Rivals

Total commits: 10

Top-rated commit: Four-star tight end Jack Pedersen

4. Cal

National rank: No. 35 by 247Sports Composite, No. 40 by Rivals

Total commits: 8

Top-rated commit: Four-star quarterback Justyn Martin

5. Colorado

National rank: No. 38 by247Sports Composite, No. 42 by Rivals:

Total commits: 9

Top-rated commit: Three-star safety Dylan Dixson

6. Arizona

National rank: No. 44 by 247 Sports Composite, No. 46 by Rivals

Total commits: 8

Top-rated commit: Three-star running back Jonah Coleman

7. Washington (247Sports Composite)

8. Washington (Rivals)

National rank: No. 46 by 247Sports Composite, No. 52 by Rivals

Commits: 6

Top-rated commit: Four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard

8. Arizona State (247Sports)

7. Arizona State (Rivals)

National rank: No. 51 by 247Sports Composite. No. 51 by Rivals

Total commits: 5

Top-rated commit: Four-star athlete Larry Turner-Gooden

9. Oregon State

National rank: No. 55 by 247Sports Composite, No. 60 by Rivals

Total commits: 6

Top-rated recruit: three-star linebacker Melvin Jordan

10. Washington State

National rank: No. 60 by 247Sports Composite, No. 66 by Rivals

Total commits: 5

Top-rated recruit: Three-star quarterback Adryan Lara

11. Utah

National rank: No. 63 by 247Sports Composite, No. 74 by Rivals

Total commits: 4

Top-rated recruit: Four-star defensive lineman Aisea Moa

12. Stanford

National rank: No. 81 by 247Sports Composite, No. 80 by Rivals

Total commits: 3

Top-rated commit: Four-star tight end Sam Roush

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox is by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

