Report: Highly Touted QB Jaden Rashada Might Consider Cal

Highly touted quarterback Jaden Rashada, who drew headlines this week when he requested his release from Florida, may have Cal on his list of new schools he may consider now, according to a report by 247 Sports.

Rashada, a five-star recruit ranked the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2023 according to 247 Sports and Rivals, is from the Bay Area (Pittsburg, Calif.). He had originally committed to Miami, then switched to Florida and signed with the Gators. Then, he asked to get out of his commitment to Florida reportedly because a $13 million name, image and likeness (NIL) package fell through.

ESPN.com reported Friday that Florida has granted his release, so Rashada is free to choose another school.

Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports notes that three Pac-12 schools may have a shot at Rashada -- Washington, Arizona State and Cal.

He based that to some degree on a conversation he had with Rashada's father, Harlan. Here is an excerpt from that 247 Sports report.

While Rashada chose Florida over Miami in what was a back and forth recruitment that saw him at one point committed to the Hurricanes as well, California was a school that was on his short list and they’ll likely swing away again. “Cal was like the second school to offer Jaden,” the elder Rashada told 247Sports in the summer. “Great relationship with Cal with offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and assistant coach Burl Toler has been his guy. It’s home. It’s right in the backyard. I think they’re on the up if they can continue to recruit well and he can help them build a class. I think Cal more than anything is relationship-heavy and his heart is locally with Cal and the relationships with those guys.”

The relationship with Musgrave is no longer a factor since Musgrave was dismissed as the Bears' offensive coordinator with two games left in the 2022 season. It is unknown whether Rashada has any relationship with new Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spivital, who was the head coach at Texas State last season.

Toler is still on the Cal coaching staff.

Also it appears that NIL is an issue in Rashada's recruitment, and it's unclear whether Cal can offer an NIL opportunity that would attract Rashada.

There is also no indication whether Cal would be interested in adding Rashada at this point, since the Bears recently added TCU transfer quarterback Sam Jackson V. It is assumed the Bears would be intertested in a player of Rashada's caliber if he had an interest in Cal.

Rashada's finalists before he committed to Miami were Miami, Cal, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

.

Cover photo of Jaden Rashada by Matt Pendleton, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport