Florida State Transfer Ray Woodie III Creating a New Football Home at Cal

Florida State Transfer Figures to be in the DB Rotation Next Fall

Given a second chance to pick a college football home, Ray Woodie III chose Cal. And he made the decision even though he’d never stepped foot on campus.

A junior safety who played the past two seasons at Florida State, Woodie was originally recruited by Cal as he was coming out high school.

“I’ve always been high on Cal since I was in high school. I never had the chance to visit,” said Woodie, who figures to be in the Bears’ defensive backs rotation next season.

Woodie said Cal appealed to him on three counts: 1) Coach Justin Wilcox and his staff; 2) The program’s dedication to playing good defense; 3) Cal’s academic reputation.

Having decided after the Seminoles’ 2-6 campaign last season that he needed a change of scenery, Woodie said Berkeley immediately came to mind.

“I just wanted a chance, that’s it,” he said. “I just knew about Cal. I was connected so it was a perfect fit.”

So far, so good.

“It’s very different from Florida. It takes a little getting used to,” said Woodie, who arrived in Berkeley just two months ago. “So far everything’s been cool and I’ve gotten adjusted to living here and finding my way around town.”

Cal defensive backs coach Tre Watson talks about Woodie in the video below:

The West Coast is hardly new ground for Woodie. His father, Raymond Woodie, coached outside linebackers and special teams at Oregon in 2017 under coach Willie Taggart, having come with him from South Florida. Ray spent his junior year at Sheldon High in Eugene, but the family returned the Sunshine State after one year when Taggart bolted Oregon for the head coaching job at Florida State.

Taggart is now coaching at Florida Atlantic, and Woodie joined him last season as associate head coach.

Woodie and the Bears are completing spring workouts this week and on Saturday will play their spring game (2 p.m. at Pac-12 Network).

New defensive backs coach Tre Watson says Woodie is transitioning nicely.

“He’s doing well,” Watson said. “He has a good relationship with the guys. I think that’s the best thing about this group — very welcoming. They’re all about growth and building together. He’s getting acclimated and doing very well.”

Asked to evaluate Woodie’s skillset, Watson said he has lots to offer physically and from the standpoint of understanding the Bears’ defensive approach.

“The biggest thing you see is his physicality — being able to stick his face in there, setting good edges,” Watson said. “His communication has grown within the scheme. He can run well, has change of direction. He’s got a lot of stuff to him.”

Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about Woodie in the video below:

Cal returns a lot of experience on defense and especially in the secondary, with Elijah Hicks, Craig Woodson and Daniel Scott among those back at safety.

“We have a very talented group. I feel like as the spring has gone on we’ve gotten better each and every day,” Woodie said. “We are a high-energy group. All the guys embrace me.”

Watson said there is every reason to believe Woodie will find himself on the game-day rotation next fall. “He’s very active, good, long frame. He’s going to find his opportunities when he can.”

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon talks in the video below about the adjustments Woodie has had to make coming from another program. But he likes the progress Woodie has made, suggesting that by the time fall camp ends. "I think he's going to be ready to help us."

Woodie, who totaled 34 tackles in 18 games over two seasons at FSU, likes what he sees in his new team, and is fired up for the 2021 season to begin.

“Very excited, can’t wait to start,” he said. “Honestly, I feel like we can win a Pac-12 championship. We just have a great spring game, then right after that get back to work, get back in the weight room. I feel like the sky’s the limit for us.”

Cover photo of Ray Woodie III by Norman Mo, Cal football

