DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, WR Michael Sturdivant Reportedly Seriously Considering Cal

Three touted high school recruits -- defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa, defensive end Derek Wilkins and ouside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr -- have a high probability of committing to Cal, and Texas wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant has Cal among his four finalists, according to a report by 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Iosefa is a three-star recruit from Mililani, Hawaii, and he has offers from BYU, Nebraska, Oregon State, UNLV and Utah State as well as Cal. But 247Sports.com reporters predicts there is a good chance he will sign with Cal as a cornerback.

Blair Angulo of 247Sports.com wrote, "The Golden Bears made a splash out on the islands in the 2020 recruiting cycle by landing signatures from a pair of Polynesian Bowl all-stars and appear to be in great shape after recently extending another new scholarship offer in the Aloha State."

Wilkins is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound four-star recruit from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Cal is one of four schools he is interested in, along with Stanford, UCLA and Washington. The 247Sports.com website projects that Cal is his most likely landing spot.

Cal is also considered the most likely destination for Elarms-Orr, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound three-star recruit from Hayward, Calif. Colorado, Arizona, Boise State and Air Force are the others on his list.

Last week, J. Michael Sturdivant, 6-foot-2, 183-pound four-star wide receiver recruit from Flower Mound, Texas, announced that Cal is one of his four finalists, along with LSU, Oklahoma, Arizona and UCLA.

He would be quite a catch for Cal. Sturdivant is rated as the nation's No. 149 overall recruit in the class of 2021 by the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Finally, three-star outside linebacker Will Schweitzer of Los Gatos, Calif., also is projected to pick Cal, although 247Sports has limited confidence in that projections. Nebraska, TCU, San Diego State and Utah are the other schools high on Schweitzer's list.

On the minus side, four-star defensive end TJ Bollers does not seem to be interested in Cal any longer. The 247Sports.com site reported his top four schools are Alabama, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.