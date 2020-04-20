Cal Football: Grandmother's Health Among Nikko Remigio's Concerns During COVID-19 Sports Shutdown

Nikko Remigio became Cal's go-to receiver in the latter stages of his sophomore season in 2019. He was also a big-play threat as a punt returner. Needless to say, the Bears are counting heavily on Remigio, and his explosive-play potention in 2020, assuming there is a football season in 2020.

In the video above, taped prior to the Redbox Bowl, Remigio commented on the team's offensive potential for 2020.

He is staying in shape, but he has family concerns as well these days, because his grandmother is living with him and his family. Playing Mahjong is also part of his family life now.

The Bears are hoping Remigio can improve from his impressive 2019 statistics. He caught 38 passes for a team-leading 538 years last season. Those are modest numbers, but what is significant is that he had 18 receptions for 251 yards over the final three games, all of which Cal won.

Remigio also averaged 11.5 yards per punt return, which ranked third in the Pac-12 among players who had at least 10 attempts.

Photo by Neville E Guard

So what is Remigio doing during the sports shutdown? We asked him, and he answered.

1. What are you doing to stay in shape?

I am fortunate enough to have access to some weights and a field so I have been lifting everyday, occasionally twice a day. There isn’t much to do other than online school and working out so I am making the most of it.

2. In what other ways (other than football) has the novel coronavirus affected you?

The Coronavirus has affected every aspect of my life. One that is most concerning to me is the safety of my grandma. She lives with us so being extra careful and sure that we are not exposed to the virus is extremely important.

3. How have your classes been affected?

With everything going online it definitely has its pros and cons but I do really miss that school environment and being around other students.

4. Has this ordeal created any unusual situations for your family?

As I mentioned above, we have to be extremely cautious because we live with my grandma. That alone has affected every aspect of our daily lives.

5. Is there anything you have done to deal with the boredom, emotion and loneliness of the situation?

I have honestly been working out as much as I can to feel somewhat productive during the day. Besides that I have just been making sure that I am on top of all my school work and staying inside as much as I can. Family game nights (mahjong) definitely compensates for any loneliness and boredom as well.