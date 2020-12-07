Cal Football: Nikko Remigio Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Cal’s Nikko Remigio was one of four players in the country named to the weekly Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for their performances in recent victories, it was announced Monday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission to pay tribute to football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.



Remigio scored the game-winning touchdown on a 28-yard reception with 5:14 to go in the third quarter to help Cal to a 21-17 victory over then-No. 23 Oregon. He finished with season highs of six receptions and 81 receiving yards while adding one run for seven yards and four punt returns for 40 yards to give him a team and season-high 128 all-purpose yards. (Click here for our story on Remigio and his performance against Oregon.)

For the season, Remigio has 10 receptions for 90 yards, three rushing attempts for 11 yards, seven punt returns for 33 yards and three kickoff returns for 55 yards.

Remigio had two long returns against Oregon State on Nov. 21 negated by Cal penalties on those plays.

College football fans nationwide can vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Online fan voting is now open, and that factors into the selection of the finalists and winner. You can vote here.

A national selection committee composed of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award winner, with the fan vote counting as the 18th vote..

Last season, Remigio led the team in receptions (38) and yards receiving (513), and he returned 12 punts for 138 yards (11.5 average).

