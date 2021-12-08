Report: Former Cal Coach Jeff Tedford Returning as Fresno State Head Coach

A deal has been reached, according to the Fresno Bee, and an announcement could come Wednesday

Fresno State reached a deal on Tuesday to bring former Cal coach Jeff Tedford back as the Bulldogs' head coach, the Fresno Bee reported Tuesday.

A formal announcement could come as soon as Wednesday. A few details of the contract have yet to be ironed out.

Tedford is an alumnus of Fresno State and was the Bulldogs' head coach for three season from 2017 to 2019 before retiring for health reasons. Heart problems have affected Tedford's coaching career several times, and he told Cal Sports Report in August that he is retired from coaching. But he also said in that interview that he was 100 percent healthy.

A few weeks ago, the 60-year-old Tedford expressed interest in returning coaching.

He had a 26-14 record in his three seasons as Fresno State's head coach, and he won a Mountain West conference title in 2018.

Tedford was the head coach at Cal for 11 seasons from 2002 through 2012, and he had an 82-57 record with the Bears before he was fired following the 2012 season.

During his time in Berkeley, Cal went to eight bowl games and finished ranked in the AP top-25 three times, including a No. 9 ranking in 2004. The Bears tied USC for the Pac-10 championship in 2006, the only time since 1958 that Cal claimed a conference title in football.

At Cal, Tedford coached such NFL players as Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch, Cameron Jordan, Marvin Jones Jr., Keenan Allen and DeSean Jackson

Apparently salary was the only sticking point in Fresno State's negotiations with Tedford, and it appears that has been settled.

Fresno State was prepared to increase the base pay of coach Kalen DeBoer before he departed for a opportunity at Washington. He was paid $1.35 million this season and his deal was scheduled to pay him $1.5 million in the final year of a five-year contract.

A base salary that is slightly higher than that would make Tedford one of the highest paid coaches in the Mountain West Conference.

