Return of Cal's Defensive Line to Practice Aids Bears in Many Ways

It's typically not a big deal to learn that a freshman backup nose guard will be available for a game, but when he fits into position of need as part of a larger issue it could be significant.

The biggest difference betwen Cal's opener last week against UCLA and this afternoon's game at Oregon State is that the Bears have had a full week of practice with their defensive linemen present and participating.

Heading into last Sunday's game against UCLA -- which Cal lost 34-10 -- the Bears had gone two full weeks without having their defensive lineman at practie for COVID-19-related reasons.

They were back this week, and Cal coaches figure it will make a significant difference in the Bears' performance on the field bot offensively and defensively.

"To have everyone together for a full week in terms of communication, alignment. assignment and then be able to fit the runs and strain in the run game . . ." said Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon. "It could not be understated enough, it's nice to have all your players at practice."

Sirmon obviously meant "overstated," not "understated," but you get the point.

Peter Sirmon talks about the siginificance of having the defensive linemen back:

The Bears gave up 244 yards rushing to the Bruins and recorded no sacks.

And Sirmon noted there are severl layers to having the defensive linemen back. With no defensive linemen availble for 14 days, the offensive line had no one to practice against, and the offensive line that was expected to be a strength of the team was a weakness against the Bruins.

Cal managed just 54 yards rushing in the loss to UCLA and allowed Chase Garbers to be sacked five times.

Not everything has been solved. With Aaron Maldonanado out for the season after being listed as the starting nose tackle, the Bears lost a run stopper and a thin defensive line got even thinner.

That's why the return of 310-pound freshman Stanley McKenzie is important. Brett Johnson will move over to the starting nose guard spot despite being pegged as a defensive end, and JH Tevis will replace Johnson at a defensive end spot as he did a week ago.

But having McKenzie's big body in the middle should benefit the Bears even if he plays only a limited number of snaps against Oregons State.

"It helps," Cal coach Justin Wilcox in the video above. "He's been trust into a position based on roster attrition, and I think he's ready for that."

The bottom line, in the minds of Cal players and coaches, is that the return of the defensive line to practice should help the play of both the offensive and defensive lines in Game 2.

