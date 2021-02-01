Ex-Cal QB Reports: Packers Keeping Aaron Rodgers; Jared Goff Excited

Former Cal quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff have been the subjects of a lot of news coverage in recent days, and stories Sunday and Monday shed some light on their situations.

First, Goff, who seems relieved and excited to be heading to the Detroit Lions, according to an NFL.com story by Cal graduate Michael Silver.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff told Silver Sunday morning. "I'm moving forward and couldn't be more excited to build a winner there. I'm excited about Dan [Campbell] and the whole staff."

It had become clear to the football world in the days since the Rams' January 16 playoff loss to the Packers that the Rams had lost confidence in Goff and were ready to move on. But according to Silver's report, neither McVay nor general manager Les Snead had told Goff the Rams wanted to move on, "or anything close to that."

The news of the trade came as a relief, according to Silver's report:

Then came Saturday night's phone call from McVay, and the relief that followed -- a weight had been lifted off Goff's shoulders, one he hadn't realized was so heavy. McVay, for what it's worth, was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas; Stafford (for you conspiracy theorists) was also said to be in the area, according to two sources familiar with the quarterback's situation. Goff clicked off to talk to his father, and he began to feel better. Then came the calls from his new head coach, and other Lions power brokers, and he heard the palpable excitement in their voices and understood that this was a two-way exchange: Yes, he was being dumped by the Rams, but he was also being courted by a long-struggling organization that hopes its latest facelift can lead to its first postseason win in three decades.

Goff is now moving three times zones away to cold winters after being based in California his entire high school, college and pro career.

But Goff has experienced a lot of stress over the past several months, and he seems happy now. And Silver concluded his column with this:

This isn't complicated. It's good to be wanted, and for the first time in a while, Goff believes that is the case.

There is no doubt that Rodgers is wanted by the Packers, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur made that clear, according to an ESPN report.

Rodgers' comments after the NFC Championship game loss to the Buccaneers sounded as if he is not entirely sure he will be with the Packers next season.

However, Gutekunst said Monday he has not felt the need to assure Rodgers that the team still wants him, suggesting that it was obvious.

"I don't think I have to do a lot of assuring him because I think obviously his play speaks for itself. I will say this: We're really excited not only for next year but the years to come. He's playing at such a high level that he always has, and I think this year was a special team. It didn't finish like we wanted to finish, but I think everybody's purely motivated to get back and I think, like I said, I don't think there's anything that we have to do. He's our quarterback, and he's our leader."

Gutekunst was unequivocal when he said he would "absolutely not" trade Rodgers this season. He denied the validity of a report that the Rams asked about Rodgers' availability before making the trade for Matthew Stafford.

But even the report in question indicated the Packers had no interest in trading Rodgers. A Los Angeles Times report on the Rams' trade included this:

They considered making a hard run at Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay was adamant it wasn’t trading him.

Gutekunst added that Rodgers is "going to be part of our future and we look forward to all the runs we're going to try to make here over the next few years."

Packers coach Matt LeFleur was equally adamant when asked whether he was confident Rodgers will be with the Packers next season.

"Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There's no doubt about it."

It suggests Rodgers' only option if he is unhappy with things in Green Bay would be to hold out, and that is not likely. He has already said that he "thinks" he will be in Green Bay next season, noting only that there are no absolutes in the NFL.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mike De Sisti via Imagn Content Services, LLC

