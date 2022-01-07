Ex-Cal QBs Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff Both Likely to Play in Packers-Lions Game

Detroit coach Dan Campbell says Goff is 'probable' for Sunday, so two former Golden Bears can face off for a fourth time

When the week began there were doubts whether either Aaron Rodgers or Jared Goff would play in Sunday's game between the Packers and Lions in Detroit. Now it appears both former Cal quarterbacks will play in that regular-season finale, which will be the fourth time the two ex-Golden Bears quarterbacks have gone against each other in the pros.

Rodgers practiced for the second straight day on Thursday, an indication that his broken left pinkie toe is giving him less discomfort. Both he and Packers coach Matt LaFleur have said all week that Rodgers and the rest of Green Bay's regular starters will begin the game Sunday even though the Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye that goes with it. Apparently, they don't want to break the momentum the team has built in recent weeks. It's unlikely Rodgers and the other starters will play the entire game, however, which is making life difficult for gamblers who want to bet on the game..

Also Green Bay's two-time all-pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari may make his season debut Sunday after sitting out the first 16 games because of a torn ACL.

Rodgers is trying to put the finishing touches on what is likely to be his fourth MVP season, although he had an exchange of insults with one MVP voter who says he won't vote for Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Goff has missed the past two games -- the first because of COVID issues, and the second because of a knee injury.

Apparently, Goff is well enough to play Sunday, though. He is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but that is because "probable" is no longer a designation teams can use. But coaches can use it, and Lions coach Dan Campbell labeled Goff as "probable" for Sunday's contest.

Goff had his best performance of the season in his most recent game. He went 21-for-26 with three touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 139.7 passer rating in the 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 12.

Goff would like to prove that performance was not a fluke and that he can be a viable option as the Lions' starting quarterback in 2022.

Rodgers has won two of the first three matchups against Goff in the ex-Cal quarterback duel.

