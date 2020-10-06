SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Aaron Rodgers Gives MVP Performance; Jaylinn Hawkins Makes a Start

Aaron Rodgers was nearly flawless against the Falcons Monday nightPhoto by Ben Sieu - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Monday night's Cal vs. Cal competition was hardly a fair fight.

On one side was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a Golden Bears star in 2003 and 2004 who was making his 196th NFL start, including 18 postseason starts.  On the other side, trying to limit Rodgers' effectiveness, was Atlanta Falcons rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who played for Cal from 2016 to 2019, and was making his second career NFL start.

Hawkins, thrust into a starting role because of injuries to both of Atlanta's first-tring safeties, did all right, collecting five tackles, including three solo stops, and playing a role in the Falcons' defensive stop on a Packers' fourth-down play in the first quarter, as seen here.

But nobody was a match for Rodgers, who is putting himself in position to earn his third MVP award with another outstanding showing.

Rodgers went 27-for-33 with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 147.5 passer rating in the Packers' 30-16 victory, raising Green Bay's record to 4-0.

ESPN commentator Louis Riddick went out of his way during the game to note that Rodgers can do things that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan can't. And Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016.

The regular season is only one-quarter of the way through, so MVP discussions are premature.  But early indications are that Rodgers is in the running for his third MVP award.

At this early stage, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Rodgers look like the frontrunners, although you cannot dismiss Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the conversation.

At the moment Rodgers ranks second in the NFL in passer rating, behind only Wilson, and, more importantly, he is first in ESPN's total quarterback rating.

The total quarterback rating is a pretty good indicator of which player will be named MVP.  The NFL MVP each of the past two seasons (Lamar Jackson in 2019, Patrick Mahomes in 2018) led the league in total quarterback rating. So did 2016 MVP Matt Ryan and 2013 MVP Peyton Manning.

Rodgers was second in that category when he named MVP in 2014, and led the league in total quarterback rating when he won the award for the first time in 2011.

Take a look at his four touchdown passes on Monday:

First TD pass:

Second TD pass:

Third TD pass:

Fourth TD pass:

By the way, former Cal center Alex Mack was the starting center for the Falcons Monday.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal, Which Opens Nov. 7 vs. UW, Hasn't Won on That Date Since 1953

Halfback-Turned-Quarterback Paul Larson Was the Star of the '53 Bears

Jeff Faraudo

He's Back, and Cornerback Camryn Bynum Says Cal Can Win All of its Games

Bears Open the 2020 Schedule on Nov. 7 at Home vs. Washington

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Hasn't Played Yet, But Bears Are Projected For an Assortment of Bowls

CBS Sports Not Convinced Golden Bears Will Wind Up in a Bowl Game

Jeff Faraudo

by

discdude9999

Washington Visits Cal in the Opening Game of the Revised Pac-12 Schedule

Nickel Back Elijah Molden Leads a Potent Huskies Defense

Jeff Faraudo

by

peter2020

After Announcing His Exit to the NFL Last Month, Cam Bynum Opts Back In to Cal

The Pac-12's Decision to Reinstate a Fall Season No Doubt Was a Key Factor

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football Opponent Previews: Cal Visits Arizona State in Game 2

Golden Bears' only scheduled game against a South Division opponent will be played in Tempe, Arizona. Sun Devils QB Jayden Daniels led ASU to victory last year in Berkeley

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Players in NFL Week 4: Jared Goff, Keenan Allen, Cameron Jordan Produce

Jordan gets his first sack. Allen jumps up to third in receptions for the season. Goff throws timely TD pass. Devante Downs gets a season high in tackles

Jake Curtis

The Pac-12's Grand Experiment: Football Games Starting at 9 a.m.

It's a gamble to break with college football tradition, but the Pac-12 needs something different to regain a positive image, especially with the Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten not playing nonconference games

Jake Curtis

Cal's Long Tradition of Playing Both USC and UCLA Ends in 2020

The Bears might still face one of the L.A. schools this season, but Cal could end up playing neither for the first time since 1925

Jake Curtis

by

goldenone1

A Fifth Bay Area Product Commits to Cal -- DE-LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Hayward DE/OLB is the 19th high school player to commit to Cal for the class of 2021

Jake Curtis