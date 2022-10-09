Did Loss to Giants Suggest Aaron Rodgers Is  Slipping or Adjusting?

Trailing by seven points with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, the Packers and former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a third-and-2 at the Giants' 6-yard line. And it was really closer to third-and-1.

This figured to be an automatic touchdown with Rodgers in control. The main issue was taking enough time off the clock to minimize New York's chances after the Packers scored the inevitable touchdown.

But Rodgers threw incomplete passes on third and fourth downs, and the Packers lost 27-20 Sunday morning in London.

Rodgers finished 25-for-39 for 222 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 96.3 passer rating. But he an the Packers were unable to hang on to a 17-3 lead it held in the second quarter.

It drops the Packers' record to 3-2, and the question remains: Is Rodgers, at age 38, slipping, or does it simply take time to gain confidence and rhythm with all the new elements of Green Bay's passing game. He said the offense was a work in progress, so maybe things will come together over the next few weeks, and Rodgers will work his way back into the MVP conversation.

However, there is evidence that the NFL is being taken over by the younger generation of quarterbacks.

Entering Sunday, eight of the top nine players in passer rating -- which is the best indicator of passing effectiveness -- were all 27 years old or younger. And that includes former Cal quarterback Jared Goff of the Lions, who is 27 years old and ranked seventh in passer rating before this weekend.

The proven veteran over 30 are all ranked lower. Tom Brady entered the weekend 10th, Rodgers 12th, Kirk Cousins 18th, Russell Wilson 20th, Matthew Stafford 23rd, Matt Ryan 25th.

Time will tell, but presumably all of those over-30 veterans will improve as the season goes along based on their experience and expertise, but we'll see.

We expect to see more plays like the one below from the first half.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport