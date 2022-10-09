Skip to main content

Did Loss to Giants Suggest Aaron Rodgers Is  Slipping or Adjusting?

Former Cal quarterback unable to complete game-tying drive in final minutes in Packers' defeat
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Trailing by seven points with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, the Packers and former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a third-and-2 at the Giants' 6-yard line. And it was really closer to third-and-1.

This figured to be an automatic touchdown with Rodgers in control. The main issue was taking enough time off the clock to minimize New York's chances after the Packers scored the inevitable touchdown.

But Rodgers threw incomplete passes on third and fourth downs, and the Packers lost 27-20 Sunday morning in London.

Rodgers finished 25-for-39 for 222 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 96.3 passer rating.  But he an the Packers were unable to hang on to a 17-3 lead it held in the second quarter.

It drops the Packers' record to 3-2, and the question remains: Is Rodgers, at age 38, slipping, or does it simply take time to gain confidence and rhythm with all the new elements of Green Bay's passing game.  He said the offense was a work in progress, so maybe things will come together over the next few weeks, and Rodgers will work his way back into the MVP conversation.

However, there is evidence that the NFL is being taken over by the younger generation of quarterbacks.

Entering Sunday, eight of the top nine players in passer rating -- which is the best indicator of passing effectiveness -- were all 27 years old or younger.  And that includes former Cal quarterback Jared Goff of the Lions, who is 27 years old and ranked seventh in passer rating before this weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The proven veteran over 30 are all ranked lower. Tom Brady entered the weekend 10th, Rodgers 12th, Kirk Cousins 18th, Russell Wilson 20th, Matthew Stafford 23rd, Matt Ryan 25th.

Time will tell, but presumably all of those over-30 veterans will improve as the season goes along based on their experience and expertise, but we'll see.

We expect to see more plays like the one below from the first half.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

DTR Kiyoshi Mio
Football

Pac-12 Saturday Football Results: UCLA Tops Utah; No. 6 USC Wins

By Jake Curtis
Mike Epstein with the Senators
Football

Ex-Cal Star Mike Epstein Shares Stories About His Former MLB Teammates

By Jeff Faraudo
Mike Epstein, left, Reggie Jackson and Darold Knowles
Other Sports

A Fullback at Cal 60 Years Ago, Mike Epstein Helped A's Win the '72 World Series

By Jeff Faraudo
Andrew Vaughn circles the bases after a home run.
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Star Andrew Vaughn Makes Strides But White Sox Disappoint in 2022

By Jeff Faraudo
Mavin Anderson Darren Yamashita
Football

KGO Radio, the Voice of Cal Football, Shuts Down, Changing Format

By Jake Curtis
Big Ten Jeff Hanisch (3)
Football

Report: Move to Big Ten Might Not Make Sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington

By Jake Curtis
Jaydn Ott James Snook
Football

ESPN Ranks Cal's Jaydn Ott as the Nation's No. 5 True Freshman

By Jake Curtis
Jared Goff Jeffrey Becker
Football

NFL Fantasy: Opinions Differ on QBs Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff

By Jake Curtis