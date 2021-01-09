Former Cal Star Aaron Rodgers Compares With the NFL's Greatest QBs

Aaron Rodgers’ selection this week as the first-team All-Pro quarterback for the third time further elevates his status among the NFL’s best ever.

It’s nearly impossible to compare Johnny Unitas to Joe Montana to Tom Brady. Different eras. Different rules. Different approaches to the game.

Maybe someday we will celebrate Patrick Mahomes as the best to play the position, but he’s played only three seasons. Deshaun Watson has four years under his belt.

Rodgers, 37 and in his 16th season, seemingly was losing the confidence of Green Bay management after the Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round last spring. His future was a talking point all summer.

But the former Cal star was spectacular this season, passing for 4,299 yards, completing nearly 71 percent of his attempts and throwing a career-best 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions. During the Packers’ six-game win streak to end the regular season, he threw 19 TDs and just one pick, completing 76 percent of his passes.

He has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to win MVP honors . . . for the third time in his career.

For our purposes of looking at the elite, we’ve evaluated the best 10-year span of eight different players dating back to Unitas, who played more than 50 years ago but was considered the first of the great “modern” quarterbacks.

Years listed for the Super Bowl are for that regular season. Keep in mind the stats and accomplishments you see below reflect only the 10-year period indicated alongside the player's name:

Aaron Rodgers (2011-20)

Rodgers’ career passer rating of 103.9 is the best of any player with at least five seasons. Beginning a week from now, he will attempt to direct the Green Bay Packers to Super Bowl titles separated by a decade.

Win-loss: 99-43-1

Super Bowl victories: None (Won Super Bowl after 2010 season)

QB Rating: 105.7

Passing yards: 38,522

Completion percentage: 65.3

Touchdown passes (percentage): 325 (6.5%)

Interceptions (percentage): 57 (1.1%)

MVPs: 2 (2011-14)

Super Bowl MVPs: None (won MVP for Super Bowl after 2010 season)

First-team All-Pro: 3 (2011-14-20)

Pro Bowls: 8

Drew Brees Photo by Derick E. Hingle, USA Today

Drew Brees (2011-20)

The all-time leader in career passing yards will never again have to buy a drink on Bourbon Street after leading the Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

Win-loss: 93-56

Super Bowl victories: None (Won Super Bowl after 2009 season)

QB Rating: 104.5

Passing yards: 45,092

Completion percentage: 69.8

Touchdown passes (percentage): 336 (5.9%)

Interceptions (percentage): 111 (1.9%)

MVPs: None

Super Bowl MVPs: 0 (Won after in the SB after 2009 season)

First-team All-Pro: None (honored in 2006)

Pro Bowls: 8

Tom Brady Photo by Tim Fuller, USA Today

Tom Brady (2007-16)

The kid from San Mateo has produced such sustained excellence it’s difficult to determine his best 10-year stretch. In any case, it’s hard to argue with six career Super Bowl championships.

Win-loss: 113-28-0

Super Bowl victories: 2 (2014-16)

QB Rating: 102.5

Passing yards: 40,018

Completion percentage: 64.9

Touchdown passes (percentage): 309 (7.4%)

Interceptions (percentage): 74 (1.4%)

MVPs: 3 (2007-10-17)

Super Bowl MVPs: 2 (2014-16 - also won in 2001-03)

First-team All-Pro: 2 (2004-16)

Pro Bowls: 9

Peyton Manning Photo by Matt Kryger, Indianapolis Star

Peyton Manning (2004-13)

Manning went out the way every player dreams about, winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season, then retiring.

Win-loss: 113-31

Super Bowl victories: 1 (2006 - also won after the 2015 season)

QB Rating: 103.3

Passing yards: 40,079

Completion percentage: 67.2

Touchdown passes (percentage): 324 (6.4%)

Interceptions (percentage): 109 (2.2%)

MVPs: 4 (2004-08-09-13 - also won in 2003)

Super Bowl MVPs: 1 (2006)

First-team All-Pro: 6 (2004-05-08-09-12-13 - also in 2003)

Pro Bowls: 9

Brett Favre Photo by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Brett Favre (1995-2004)

Favre supplanted Bart Starr — winner and MVP in the first two Super Bowls — as the Packers’ greatest quarterback. Has he been surpassed by Rodgers?

Win-loss: 109-51

Super Bowl victories: 4

QB Rating: 88.9

Passing yards: 39,322

Completion percentage: 61.1

Touchdown passes (percentage): 306 (5.6%)

Interceptions (percentage): 173 (3.2%)

MVPs: 3 (1995-96-97)

Super Bowl MVPs: None

First-team All-Pro: 3 (1995-96-97)

Pro Bowls: 6

John Elway Photo by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

John Elway (1989-98)

The former Stanford star is the best college quarterback I’ve ever seen. No one this side of Sandy Koufax had a better arm.

Win-loss: 94-54

Super Bowl victories: 2 (1997-98)

QB Rating: 83.5

Passing yards: 33,331

Completion percentage: 58.3

Touchdown passes (percentage): 198 (4.3%)

Interceptions (percentage): 130 (2.8%)

MVPs: None (Won it in 1987)

Super Bowl MVPs: 1 (1998)

First-team All-Pro: None

Pro Bowls: 7

Joe Montana Photo by H. Darr Beiser, USA Today

Joe Montana (1981-90)

Bay Area fans still consider the 49ers legend the GOAT. A 4-0 record in the Super Bowl is a pretty compelling argument.

Win-loss: 98-33

Super Bowl victories: 4

QB Rating: 104.5

Passing yards: 33,107

Completion percentage: 63.6

Touchdown passes (percentage): 226 (5.3%)

Interceptions (percentage): 114 (2.7%)

MVPs: 2 (1989-90)

Super Bowl MVPs: 3 (1981-84-89)

First-team All-Pro: 3 (1987-88-89)

Pro Bowls: 7

Johnny Unitas

Johnny Unitas (1958-67)

Unitas was known for his high-top shoes and crewcuts. He was also the first to pass for 40,000 career yards. Led led the Baltimore Colts to pre-merger NFL titles in 1958, ’59 and ’68 (when they lost to Joe Namath and the Jets in Super Bowl III).

Win-loss: 86-38-3

Super Bowl victories: 1 (1970)

QB Rating: 83.0

Passing yards: 28,973

Completion percentage: 55.0

Touchdown passes (percentage): 219 (6.1%)

Interceptions (percentage): 162 (4.5%)

MVPs: 3 (1959-64-67)

First-team All-Pro: 5 (1958-59-64-65-67)

Pro Bowls: 9

