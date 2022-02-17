Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley Engagement Called Off

Does that affect the former Cal star's upcoming decision about his football future?

We are stepping into the realm of celebrity gossip with this one, but everything that has to do with former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is news these days.

Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have called off their engagement, according to multiple reports.

Green Bay Packers fans will immediately analyze that report and try to determine whether that will have any impact on his crucial offseason decision: Will he retire, stay with the Packers in 2022 or move to another team?

This breakup would not even be news if they weren't both high-profile personalities in the entertainment business. But such is life for those who enter it.

Rodgers announced the engagement to Woodley in his acceptance speech for winning the 2020 MVP. She was not with him when he won the MVP again this season, but that is not necessarily indicative anything.

But apparently it’s over.

"They grew apart, both have busy careers and unfortunately their relationship took a backseat. There is no animosity and they will remain friends," as source told CNN.

Their respective representatives did not respond to CNN, or anyone else, when they were asked to comment.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told "People." "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Their breakup comes almost one year after Woodley's interview with Jimmy Fallon in which she confirmed she was planning to marry Rodgers.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley said then. "We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

According to that same People story, Woodley told Entertainment Tonight in a July 2021 interview, "There's no wedding planning happening. There's no rush. We've got no rush."

A September 2021 "People" story reported this:

In a recent interview with Haute Living, 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested that being forced to spend time apart from fiancée Shailene Woodley during the upcoming NFL season isn't all bad news. "It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he told the outlet.

The breakup leaves to us to wonder whether Rodgers’ stance on not being vaccinated and his subsequent explanations as to why had anything to do with the breakup.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source told "People" in a January 2022 story. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them. She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried.”

OK, now we can step out of that tacky celebrity gossip arena and get back to sports, which is tacky only some of the time.

.

