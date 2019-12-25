CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Assessing Huge Incoming Freshman OT Everett Johnson

Jake Curtis

Two players in Cal’s 2020 recruiting class – quarterback Jaden Casey and offensive tackle Everett Johnson – were able to participate in several practices with the Cal team leading up to Monday’s Redbox Bowl game against Illinois in Santa Clara.

Neither is expected to be a starter for Cal next season as a freshman, with experienced players returning at both positions, although Johnson could see time if there are injuries up front. He will get a head start since he is one of nine incoming Cal recruits who are enrolling at Cal this spring.

And Johnson certainly offers intriguing potential with his size – 6-foot-7, 315 pounds.

Cal center Mike Saffell (video above) has seen Johnson perform up close during recent practices, and although it’s difficult to draw conclusions, he does see the potential.

Johnson drew immediate praise for buying into the offensive line’s hairdo for the bowl game.

“Obviously he bleached his hair before he got here, so that’s huge,” Saffell said. “He’s in with group already, really fitting in.

“Obviously, you can see it by his size, he’s massive and very athletic, you know, moves really well. As far as effort and play strength and things like that, those are things to find out as it goes. 

“I’m sure he already looks physically developed in the weight room and things like that. And at that size there’s no telling what someone like that can do. I think he has unbelievable potential here, and being with someone like Wood [offensive line coach Steve Greatwood] is just going to make that even better.”

Cal coach Justin Wilcox noted on signing day that Johnson committee to Cal as a sophomore.

“We have been excited about Everett for years now, since he verbally committed to us as a sophomore,” Wilcox said. “He has rare size, excels in the classroom, and has all the tools to be a great player for us.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal coach Justin Wilcox expresses his appreciation for Beau Baldwin

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox offers his thanks and congratulations to Beau Baldwin, who will remain with the Bears through the Redbox Bowl before moving as head coach at Cal Poly

Cal Football: Redbox Bowl Will Determine How We View 2019 Bears

Jake Curtis

The last impression is always the most important one in terms of perception

Cal Football: Four Bears Starters Won't Play in Redbox Bowl

Jake Curtis

Jordan Duncan, Tevin Paul, Trey Turner III join Ashtyn Davis on inactive list for bowl game

Evan Weaver is not amazed by his 173 tackles

Jeff Faraudo

Cal senior linebacker Evan Weaver needs 21 tackles against Illinois to set the NCAA single-season record.

Cal Football: Bears Center Visits Salon for Professional Bleached-Blond Look

Jake Curtis

Michael Saffell's mother insisted that if was going to do it, he should do it right

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall Short in 2-Point Loss to No. 14 Kentucky

Jake Curtis

Bears tie it with 9.7 seconds left, but cannot complete the comeback

Evan Weaver praises Cal defensive line

Jeff Faraudo

Evan Weaver praises Cal defensive line, but not before taking a playful jab at Luc Bequette

Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter confident players will be ready after short holiday break

Jeff Faraudo

Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter confident players will be ready after short holiday break

Cal Football: Former Bears Coach Sonny Dykes Ends Season With a Thud at SMU

Jake Curtis

His Mustangs squad loses to Florida Atlanta 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl

Bowl picks: Clemson is unbeaten over the past 2 years

Jeff Faraudo

The college bowl games begin to get serious, and so do we with out picks