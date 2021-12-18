Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Miramonte High LB Sam Ross Commits to Cal

    Orinda, Calif., linebacker apparently will be a walk-on for the Golden Bears in 2022
    Author:

    Sam Ross, an outside linebacker who attends Miramonte High School in Orinda, Calif., announced this week that he has committed to Cal for 2022.

    He was not offered a scholarship by Cal, so he presumably will arrive as a walk-on. Cal had had good luck with walk-ons, many of whom have contributed significantly to the program. Two of the Golden Bears' most significant walk-ons in recent years were running back Patrick Laird and safety Ashtyn Davis, both of whom are currently on NFL rosters.

    .

    The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ross received scholarship offers from San Jose State, Air Force and Nevada, among others, but apparently considered walking on at Stanford and Cal before choosing the Golden Bears.

    Read More

    The 247Sports website ranked him as the 211th-best linebacker prospect in the country, and the 230th-best prospect overall in the state of California.

    Ross recorded 93 total tackles during his senior season, and that included 24 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles.

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Sam Ross
    Football

    Miramonte High LB Sam Ross Commits to Cal

    24 seconds ago
    Wilcox - 2021 Signing Day
    Football

    Cal Football Signing Day: Bears Have 11 Newcomers But Dust Still Hasn't Settled

    3 hours ago
    Brendan Barry Timothy J Ludwig
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Preview Box: Bears Host Dangerous Dartmouth Sunday

    3 hours ago
    Jack Plummer Trevor Ruszkowski 2
    Football

    Reports: Cal Adds Purdue Transfer QB Jack Plummer

    23 hours ago
    Cal senior forward Matt Pendleton works against a Florida defender.
    Basketball

    Andre Kelly: Cal's Big Man in the Middle Grows Up

    Dec 17, 2021
    Adrian Martinez Jeff Hanisch
    Football

    QB Adrian Martinez Transfers to Kansas State, Not Cal

    Dec 16, 2021
    Five quarterbacks on the 2021 Cal roster
    Football

    Cal's QB Question: A Veteran From the Transfer Portal or a Returning Freshman?

    Dec 16, 2021
    cal football 2 keeley L cox
    Football

    Cal 2022 Football Schedule Announced; Bears Open Pac-12 Play Vs. Arizona

    Dec 16, 2021