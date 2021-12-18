Miramonte High LB Sam Ross Commits to Cal

Orinda, Calif., linebacker apparently will be a walk-on for the Golden Bears in 2022

Sam Ross, an outside linebacker who attends Miramonte High School in Orinda, Calif., announced this week that he has committed to Cal for 2022.

He was not offered a scholarship by Cal, so he presumably will arrive as a walk-on. Cal had had good luck with walk-ons, many of whom have contributed significantly to the program. Two of the Golden Bears' most significant walk-ons in recent years were running back Patrick Laird and safety Ashtyn Davis, both of whom are currently on NFL rosters.

.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ross received scholarship offers from San Jose State, Air Force and Nevada, among others, but apparently considered walking on at Stanford and Cal before choosing the Golden Bears.

The 247Sports website ranked him as the 211th-best linebacker prospect in the country, and the 230th-best prospect overall in the state of California.

Ross recorded 93 total tackles during his senior season, and that included 24 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles.

.

