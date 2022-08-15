Defensive tackle Ashton “Champ” Sanders, who introduced himself to Cal fans with a dash around Memorial Stadium in a golf cart as a tribute to Marshawn Lynch’s post-game celebration in 2006, has changed his mind about coming to Berkeley.

The three-star prospect from Pasadena announced via social media Sunday night that he is de-committing from Cal and will re-open his recruitment.

Sanders, who attends Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, committed to Cal on June 24, saying, “I loved the environment and obviously I’m a West Coast guy, but Cal just felt right for me.”

Here’s some of what Sanders had to say on Sunday in a tweet he began by saying “All love to the Golden Bear family.”

“After a long time of consideration about my future,” he continued, “I will be de-committing from the University of California Berkeley. This has nothing to do with the program at Cal nor my relationship with the coaches.

“I feel this is what’s best for me right now and will be re-opening my recruitment.”

Twitter

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder originally chose Cal over Wisconsin after visiting both campuses in June. Other schools that were recruiting him included Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Arizona State and Washington State.

Sanders appears to be brimming with personality, some of which he showed off in a video where he was driving a golf cart into Memorial Stadium. Turns out that's as close as Can fans will get to watching him perform on the field.

Cal’s 2023 recruiting class now has just eight committed members. Sanders, who was projected as a nose guard at Cal, was the only interior defensive linemen in their class, although three do have commitments from three defensive ends.

Cover photo of former Cal commit Ashton "Champ" Sanders

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo