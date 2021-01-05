Cal Football: Bears FB Drew Schlegel Enters Transfer Portal

Cal graduate student Drew Schlegel, who was Cal's No. 1 fullback this past season, has entered the transfer portal, it was reported Monday

Fullback became an important position in the offense of new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. He played in all four of Cal's 2020 games, and he started two of them. Because the 2020 season did not count against any player's eligibility, Schlegel can play college football in 2021.

Although the fullback in mainly a blocking back in Musgrave's scheme, Schlegel did have two receptions for 14 yards this season. He did not have any carries.

It is unclear how Cal would fill Schlegel's role in 2021, assuming he does transfer. (A player is not obligated to transfer after he enters the transfer portal.) The only other fullback on the current Cal roster is Zach Angelillo, a third-year sophomore this season who was moved from linebacker to fullback after the 2019 season. He did not play in 2020.

Schlegel came to Cal from Kentucky as a graduate transfer after being a blocking back with the Wildcats. He came to Cal on a graduate certificate program, which was instituted in 2020.

Schlegel became an interesting subject to the media when he noted that he plans to become an alpaca farmer at some point in his life.

He has played in 28 career college games during four seasons at Kentucky (2016-19) and Cal (2020). He has three career receptions for 26 yards

