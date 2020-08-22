Drew Schlegel, a walk-on fullback at Kentucky who once said his goals included playing in the XFL and becoming an alpaca farmer, will join Cal’s team as a graduate transfer, he announced on social media.

A 5-foot-11, 218-pound native of Parker, Colorado, Schlegel reportedly will be on scholarship at Cal. He was used primarily a blocking back in Kentucky's offense, and he should fit into the Bears' offense, which plans to implement the fullback position in certain situations in new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave’s attack.

“I’d like to thank everyone at UK for what they’re done for me over the past 4 years,” Schlegel wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I’ll be grad transferring to CAL-Berkeley for my final season! #GoBears”

Cal subsequently made the news official, with coach Justin Wilcox commenting, "Drew will have the opportunity to help us both on offense and special teams, and he will be a great fit at Cal academically and socially.

”He will also embrace the role of being a good teammate. We're happy to have him on board."

Schlegel played in all 13 games last season for the Wildcats, mostly on special teams. He caught one pass for 12 yards and had two short kickoff returns.

He played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2018 and earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll status both seasons. He earned his undergrad degree in finance last spring.

Schlegel also played some tight end for Kentucky, but was used as a blocker from the fullback position on a team that ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards per game and went 18-8 the past two years.

Musgrave, hired in the offseason by Wilcox to replace Beau Baldwin as offensive coordinator, brings an NFL slant to Cal and intends to utilize a fullback in some sets.

Here are some highlights of Schlegel's game action at Kentucky, mostly as a blocking back out of the fullback or H-back position:

The Bears moved sophomore linebacker Zach Angelillo to fullback in the spring before workouts were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic after just four practices.

Schlegel is the second grad transfer back to join the Bears this offseason, following the arrival from Wisconsin of running back Bradrack Shaw.

At Regis Jesuit High in Parker, Schlegel had 115 tackles, three interceptions and five sacks as a senior. He also led his high school team to the Colorado state title in rugby.

Schlegel, whose father was a defensive tackle and team captain at Kentucky said on the school’s website that his ambitions include playing for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL and being an alpaca farmer.

