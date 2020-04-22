CalSportsReport
Strange New Virtual World of NFL Draft Could Affect Cal Players

Jake Curtis

Two former Cal players--and maybe three--expect to be drafted this week, but it will be a very different kind of NFL draft, which will start Thursday, whether everyone is prepared or not.

It will all be done remotely, with phones, computers and the internet being the methods of communication. 

As a result, some officials of NFL teams are taking extreme measures, and that includes the actions of Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who ripped out walls of his house to make sure communication is maintained.

Sports Illustrated provides an article that talks about Schneider's actions and other strange logistical adjustments NFL people have made.

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis certainly doesn't want the system to go down in the second round, when he hopes to taken. And you can imagine the anxiety for ex-Bears linebacker Evan Weaver if something goes wrong on Saturday, the day he is expected to be drafted. Former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins is also hoping to be taken in the seven-round draft, so he will be paying close attention.

Here is the start of the fascinating  SI story about this unprecedented draft.

This week’s NFL draft promises to be a fascinating one. Even if there are no major surprises with the picks and trades, we can count on being entertained by at least one team’s struggles with technology. With the draft taking place virtually for the first time, it’s a good bet that something will go wrong. Or maybe it will get hacked.

Teams are trying their best to avoid any technological hiccups, sending IT specialists out to the homes of coaches and general managers to make sure everything is hooked up properly.

 Click here for the rest of the story.

