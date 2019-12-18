CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Running List of Recruit Signees for Class of 2020

Jake Curtis

We are posting Cal's signings on Wednesday, the first day of national letter of intent day for the class of 2020 in football.

(Click here to see an expert's assessment of Cal's recruiting class.)

It appears that all the committed Cal recruits have signed today except for one -- tight end Jake Muller of Mission Viejo, Calif. Presumably he will sign shortly.

The names are given in the order in which the signing was received, with the Aussie punter being the first to sign Wednesday morning.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Three Ex-Bears Named to Pro Bowl

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers, Cameron Jordan, Keenan Allen named on Tuesday

Cal's 2020 recruiting class appears to be an "upgrade," one expert suggests

Jeff Faraudo

Four-star tight end D’Andre Rogers will get the headlines, but recruiting expert Brandon Huffman says the 24-player class Cal is expected to sign is an overall upgrade

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Gives His Mom Something Special to Watch This Season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal sophomore quarterback was twice injured but has returned to help lead Cal into the Redbox Bowl.

Cal Football: Australian Punter Commits to Bears

Jake Curtis

Jamieson Sheahan played Aussie Rules Football

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Named Associated Press First-Team All-American

Jake Curtis

A list of AP first-, second- and third-team AP All-Americans is provided here. Weaver also on ESPN first team

Cal Football: What Bears Look for in an Offensive Lineman Recruit

Jake Curtis

Cal O-line coach Steve Greatwood looks for athleticism first

Call Football: Evan Tattersall Back at Practice Cleared for Contact After Scary Injury

Jake Curtis

Four weeks ago Bears backup linebacker was taken off the field in a cart

Cal wakes up late, but Saint Mary's prevails

Jeff Faraudo

Gaels claim 89-77 victory at Haas - their third straight win over the Bears

Cal Basketball: Saint Mary's Coach Says Cal Is Much Better Than Last Year

Jake Curtis

Randy Bennett would like to continue series, but that probably won't happen

Cal coach Mark Fox knows Saint Mary's will be a challenge for his team

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Mark Fox knows his young Bears will face an established program when Saint Mary's visits on Saturday night.