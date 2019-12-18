We are posting Cal's signings on Wednesday, the first day of national letter of intent day for the class of 2020 in football.

(Click here to see an expert's assessment of Cal's recruiting class.)

It appears that all the committed Cal recruits have signed today except for one -- tight end Jake Muller of Mission Viejo, Calif. Presumably he will sign shortly.

The names are given in the order in which the signing was received, with the Aussie punter being the first to sign Wednesday morning.