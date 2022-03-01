Cal Reportedly to Hire Vic So'oto from Colorado to Coach Outside Linebackers

So'oto will replace Keith Heyward, who left to become defensive coordinator at UNLV.

Cal reportedly will hire Vic So’oto as its new outside linebackers coach, but exactly why the 34-year-old left Colorado after just two months is subject to debate.

Bruce Feldman reported via Twitter that So’oto will join the Bears’ staff, filling the vacancy left when Keith Heyward departed last week after one season in Berkeley to become defensive coordinator at UNLV.

Twitter

So’oto was hired by Colorado on Dec. 30 after two seasons coaching defensive line at USC, but made the decision to leave for Cal before he ever participated in a practice at Boulder, Colorado.

CU coach Karl Dorrell, in a statement said So’oto left for family reasons, according to the Denver Post.

“It is disappointing we’re losing Vic after just two months, but this is purely family related,” Dorrell said. “He has five young children and with most of both sides of his family living in California, they can use the additional support. So we understand why he wants to take advantage of an opportunity to move back and be closer to them.”

Less than a day later, So’oto responded via social media, disputing Dorrell’s take on the move.

Twitter

"I'll address this once since I now have family and close friends reaching out to check on us," So'oto tweeted. "Proximity to 'support' was not on the list of reasons to leave CU. This next opportunity was purely one I couldn't pass up. I'll go anywhere to coach if the opportunity is right.

"Coached across the country and will continue to do so. I'm thankful for (CU athletic director) Rick (George), Karl and the gang and wish them nothing but the best. My decision was based on a lot of reasons and thankfully we aren't in dire need of support at this moment, like the statement sounds. All love.”

You have to wonder if the additional money set aside for Cal assistants as part of coach Justin Wilcox's recent contract extension helped him to pry So'oto away from CU.

So’oto was a first-team All-Mountain West linebacker at BYU and played n the NFL from 2011-13 for Green Bay, Oakland, Washington and Arizona. He appeared in 14 games and made eight tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 2015, he returned to BYU as a coaching intern for Bronco Mendenhall. Mendenhall accepted the head coaching job at Virginia in 2016 and took So’oto with him as a graduate assistant. A year later, So’oto began a run of three seasons as the Cavaliers’ defensive line coach.

He coached USC’s defensive line in 2020 and ’21 before the Trojans made a coaching change this offseason.

That made So’oto available for Colorado, and Dorrell was excited about what he could bring to the program.

"Vic is an impressive young coach," Dorrell said after hiring So’oto. "He is a great communicator, teacher and developer who relates very well with his players. His body of work speaks volumes, and I know our players will gravitate to his teaching style.”

Cover photo of Vic So'oto courtesy of USC Athletics

