Ex-Cal QB Spencer Brasch Commits to Cal Poly

Bears transfer Spencer Brasch will reunite with former Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin, who is now Cal Poly's head coach

Former Cal quarterback Spencer Brasch announced via social media this week that he will reunite with the coach who brought him to Berkeley by committing to play for Cal Poly next season.

Brasch had entered the transfer portal in March.

Cal Poly is an FCS school and its head coach is Beau Baldwin, who was Cal's offensive coordinator when Brasch committed to Cal in June 2018 prior to his senior high school season at Higley High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

Brasch announced his commitment on Twitter saying this:

I’m happy to announce that I am committed to attend and go play football for Cal Polytechnic university!!! Thank you @CoachBBaldwin @CPolyCoachMeyer @OCCoachEdwards for this opportunity and I’m excited to get to work!!! GO MUSTANGS

Brasch spent his first two college seasons at Cal, and was the Golden Bears' third-string quarterback as a true freshman in 2019, which was Baldwin's last year as the Golden Bears' offensive coordinator. When Chase Garbers and backup Devon Modster were both sidelined with injuries that season, Brasch became Cal's starting quarterback in a road game against 12th-ranked Utah on Oct. 26, 2019.

Brasch completed 7-of-19 passes for 47 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in that game, which Utah won 35-0. He was also sacked twice.

That was Brasch's only college start. Brasch did not play in a game during the Bears' four-game 2020 season, which was the first with Bill Musgrave as Cal's offensive coordinator. Brasch appeared to be Cal's fourth-string quarterback last season, although Garbers and Modster were the only quarterback who saw game action last season.

Brasch entered the transfer portal on March 19 of this year, just before the completion of Cal's spring practice sessions. By then it had become apparent that freshman Zach Johnson had won the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Garbers.

Baldwin was named Cal Poly's head coach on Dec. 11, 2019, but the Mustangs' 2020 fall season was postponed until the string. Cal Poly played just three spring games and went 0-3.

Former Cal quarterbacks Devon Modster and Jaden Casey are still in the transfer portal.

