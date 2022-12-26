Spencer Lovell, who played just three games for Cal lasts fall after arriving from Arizona State, is the latest Golden Bear to enter the transfer portal.

Lovell joins fellow offensive lineman Ben Coleman among more than a dozen Cal players headed elsewhere. Coleman, coincidentally, announced he will enroll at Arizona State

A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Lovell started the first three games at right guard before being injured. He did not play again this season.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder played 29 games over four seasons at Arizona State. He will be a sixth-year player at his next stop, and is listed as an offensive tackle on the 247Sports transfer portal website.

Among others who have announced they will transfer are quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Kai Millner. Plummer is headed to Louisville while Millner, the Bears’ backup this season, has not revealed his next school.

Cal has added three players out of the portal, signing running back Byron Cardwell from Oregon and defensive backs Nohl Williams of UNLV and Kaylin Moore of UNLV.

Cover photo of offensive lineman Spencer Lovell by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

