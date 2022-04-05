Only eight players who started Cal's 2021 finale remain on the roster this spring.

The word that perhaps best describes the nature of Cal’s spring football workouts, beginning Wednesday morning, is opportunity.

There will be opportunity and competition at virtually every position this month, leading to Cal’s spring game on Saturday, April 30.

“Spring football is always one of the most enjoyable times of the year for us as a coaching staff because you get to see the growth and maturity of the players in the program,” coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday in an interview session with reporters.

The remarks above sound pretty much the same as every year about this time.

But this isn’t like every year. Cal had most of its team return intact a year ago, owing partly to the extra season of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only eight of the 22 players who started on offense or defense in last year’s finale vs. USC remain with the Bears, and not all of them are promised starting jobs next fall.

“There’s not the number of incumbents that we’ve had in the past,” Wilcox said. “Last year was a big unique with the super seniors. It’s going to be a very, very competitive spring camp across the board.

“If you just look offensively and defensively if you look at the number of what you would assume are incumbents, there’s just a limited number.”

The only returning offensive players who started vs. USC are linemen Matthew Cindric, Ben Coleman and Brayden Rohme. Every skill player in the starting lineup that day has moved on.

On the defensive side, lineman Jaedon Roberts, linebackers Trey Paster and Muela Iosefa, and defensive backs Daniel Scott and Lu-Magia Hearns return.

Key players gone from a season ago include quarterback Chase Garbers, running back Christopher Brooks, three wideouts, three tight ends and three offensive linemen on offense, along with defensive ends Luc Bequette and Josh Tevis, linebacker Marquez Bimage and defensive backs Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden.

Yep, a long list.

“But the good news is there’s a lot of talented guys with a lot of potential which is a good thing,” Wilcox said. “Now we’ve got to help them realize that potential through spring ball, summer workouts and fall camp as we prepare for the season.

“It’s going to be highly, highly competitive. I think all of us are really excited to see this thing take shape.”

Cal is calling its April 30 spring game the Cal Football Spring Showcase. Fans are invited, free of charge, with Memorial Stadium opening at noon that day and the event starting at 1:30 p.m.

There will be a beer garden and food trucks, activities for kids, the chance to take photos with The Axe and a post-game autograph session with players and coaches.

Cal’s 2022 season opens Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against UC Davis. Other key dates include a Sept. 17 trip to Notre Dame — Cal’s first game against the Fighting Irish in 55 years — and the Big Game against Stanford in Berkeley on Nov. 19.

Here is Cal’s spring practice schedule, also is open to fans:

Wednesday, April 6, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 8, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 11, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 13, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 15, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 18, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 20, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 22, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m.

Monday, April 25, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 29, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 30, noon

