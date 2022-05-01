Coach Justin Wilcox has good things to say about all, will let the competition continue.

No, Cal did not name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season after Saturday’s spring game at Memorial Stadium. That was no surprise.

Coach Justin Wilcox, who talks about the Bears’ quarterbacks in the video at the top of this story, will let that competition endure through the coming months until fall camp begins at the start of August.

Five quarterbacks got snaps on Saturday, although one of them was Ryan Glover, who Wilcox confirmed has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Among the other four, the pecking order seems clear, at least for now:

Purdue transfer Jack Plummer, presumed to be the starter-in-waiting since he arrived on campus, has done nothing during spring workouts to alter that perception.

After Saturday's action, Wilcox said Plummer was "very much in control" of the offense. "It's been impressive to see how quickly he's picked up the system," he said.

Plummer came out with the starting offense to open the scrimmage and immediately directed the offense 65 yards to a touchdown. He was 4-for-5 for 52 yards in the eight-play drive, hitting redshirt freshman Mavin Anderson with a 24-yard TD.

Plummer saw no action in the second half of the game.

Here’s Plummer talking about his experience Saturday and with the Bears this spring:

Redshirt freshman Kai Millner has been Plummer’s chief competition throughout spring ball, apparently the No. 2, although that remains up for grabs.

He started slowly on Saturday, completing just two of his first nine attempts for 12 yards, with safety Miles Williams intercepting one of his passes. But he warmed up in the second half, connecting on four of his final six throws for 40 yards.

Millner talks below about his performance in the spring and his progress over the past month:

Zach Johnson seems to have been relegated to the No. 3 spot so far, but he may have helped his cause on Saturday, completing all three of his passes for 48 yards, including a 5-yard scoring toss to wide receiver Justin Richard Baker.

Johnson talks in the video below about his he continues to motivate himself to challenge Plummer and Millner for the starting assignment.

Veteran walk-on Robby Rowell saw a bit of action and completed two of his three attempts for 2 yards. Glover, in his final appearance with the team, was 1-for-2 for 4 yards.

Cover photo of Kai Millner by Andrew Madsen, KLC fotos

