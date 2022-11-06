Cal Will Play a Night Game at Oregon State on Saturday

Cal needs to win its three remaining games to become bowl-eligible, and its starts with Saturday's road game against Oregon State. And it will be a night game, which means it will probably be chilly in Corvallis, Oregon, on Nov. 12.

On Sunday, the Pac-12 released the starting times and television coverage for the four conference games next weekend.

Cal's game against the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, and will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Temperatures are expected to drop to 27 degrees Saturday night in Corvallis, and there is a 50% chance of rain (or snow) that night as well.

Oregon State lost to Washington 24-21 on Friday night in Seattle, but the Beavers are 4-1 at home, the lone loss being a 17-14 defeat against USC.

That's probably why Oregon State has been installed as 14-point favorites over the Bears, although that could change as the week progresses.

Oregon State was No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week, but the Beavers will no doubt drop out this week.

USC held on to beat Cal 41-35 in Los Angeles Saturday night, dropping the Bears' record to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Here is the schedule of starting times and TV coverage for the four Pac-12 games next Saturday.

4 p.m. Pacific time -- Washington at Oregon, Fox

6 p.m. Pacific time -- Cal at Oregon State, Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. Pacific time/8 p.m. Mountain time -- Stanford at Utah, ESPN

7:30 p.m. Pacific time/8:30 p.m. Mountain time -- Arizona at UCLA.

(Arizona is now on Mountain time)

.

Cover photo of Oregon State freshman running back Damien Martinez is by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport