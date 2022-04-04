Former Cal TE Stephen Anderson Says Goodbye to Chargers

One-time Golden Bears walk-on is an NFL free agent who is expected to sign with another team

Former Cal standout Stephen Anderson has been a tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers for the past three seasons, but he announced on Monday that he will not be back with the team in 2022.

The 29-year-old Anderson did not mention anything about retirement, so presumably he will be signing with another team, although no signing has been reported yet. Anderson became a free agent this offseason.

Anderson has never been a regular starter in the NFL, but has provided needed depth at the tight end position. He has played in 62 games, including 12 starts, in his five-year NFL career. Undrafted out of Cal, Anderson played his first two seasons with the Houston Texans and the past three with the Chargers. He played in all 16 games in 2020, when he made three starts and caught eight passes for 106 yards. He played all 17 games this past season, when he started four games and had 16 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.

For his pro career, Anderson has 60 catches for 706 yards and three scores.

The Chargers signed Gerald Everett to be their new primary pass-catching tight end. They also brought back Donald Parham and have Tre' McKitty entering his second season as a blocking tight end.

Anderson played at Cal from 2012 through 2015, making 101 catches for 1,260 yards and seven touchdowns in his college career. His best season was 2014, when he had 46 catches for 661 yards and five touchdowns when Sonny Dykes was Cal’s head coach.

Anderson came to Cal as a walk-on and played wide receiver for the Golden Bears, who did not really have a tight end position in Dykes’ spread offense.

Cover photo of Stephen Anderson by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

