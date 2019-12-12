Cal got its 24th recruiting commitment on Thursday, landing consensus 3-star wide receiver Mason Mangum of Westlake High in Austin, Texas. Mangum announced his plans on social media.

A 6-foot, 175-pounder, Mangum originally picked Arkansas last spring. But he de-committed from the Razorbacks last month after coach Chad Morris was fired

He picked Cal over offers from Colorado, SMU, Tulane and Vanderbilt, according to Rivals.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate Mangum as a three-star recruit. According to 247Sports, he posted workout marks of 4.45 seconds for the 40-yard dash and 35 inches for vertical leap at The Opening regional all-star camp.

Mangum is not listed among Rivals’ national rankings but 247Sports has him as the No. 131 wide receiver nationally and the No. 111 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Mangum also runs hurdles on Westlake’s track and field team.

The early national signing period begins next Wednesday and commitments do not become binding until letters-of-intent are completed.

Rivals currently ranks Cal’s recruiting class as the 26th-best in the country, fifth among Pac-12 schools. 247Sports has Cal at No. 36 (sixth in the Pac-12), but had not yet factored in Mangum.

Mangum committed despite the fact that Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin on Wednesday was introduced as the new head coach at Cal Poly. Baldwin will stay with the Bears through their Dec. 30 appearance in the Redbox Bowl against Illinois.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox has made no public comment yet on his plans to find a replacement for Baldwin.