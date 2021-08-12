Cal Football Notebook: Bears' Offense Welcomes Fully Padded Practice

The Bears held their first fully padded practice Thursday, and the offense loved it.

In their sixth practice of fall camp, the Cal Bears were in full pads for the first time Thursday.

And no one was happier about it than offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Unless it was running back Christopher Brooks.

“More real football, more banging. It’s good for us because we’re a physical offense. We’re not finesse,” Musgrave said. “So when the pads come on, it helps us.”

Musgrave said videotape of the team practicing in pads also gives a better glimpse into what’s actually happening.

“It’s more authentic, more genuine, more real. It’s easier to evaluate,” he said.

No one needed to watch tape to see how Brooks, the Bears’ 235-pound running back, responded. He appeared even more animated than usual, but Musgrave wasn’t sure he saw a discernible difference.

“He’s raring to go every day,” Musgrave said. “He only has one speed, When we go walk-through we can’t slow him down, can’t tone him down, can’t tell him to go 50 percent, 25 percent.

“So today was right up his alley with the pads on.”

JERMAINE TERRY IMPRESSES: It’s impossible not to notice freshman tight end Jermaine Terry, the four-star recruit from nearby Richmond. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds.

The Bears have eight tight ends on the roster, including senior starter Jake Tenges and veterans Gavin Reinwald and Collin Moore. But Terry and fellow freshman Keleki Latu, a 6-6, 210-pounder from Sacramento, are getting plenty of reps in the early days of camp.

Musgrave said Terry is spending lots of time in tight end coach Geep Chryst’s office, watching additional film, studying new offensive installs.

“He’s making plays in the pass game. When he’s blocking defensive ends, he holds up, even though he’s just a freshman.” Musgrave said. “A tot of good stuff from No. 87.”

Chryst sees daily progress from Terry.

“I think his best attribute is his ability to bounce back and improve from one day to the next,” he said. “With Jermaine, we’re not worried about where we’re at right now. It’s where we’re going. I think he’s got a lot of upside and a lot of potential.”

COMING AND GOING: Starting left guard Matthew Cindric, who was shelved in recent days, returned to the practice field Thursday. But left tackle Will Craig remained out.

The defense lost two players within minutes during practice Thursday. Safety Craig Woodson was helped off the field by two teammates after what appeared to be a lower-body injury, and nose guard Ricky Correia limped off after what looked like a left ankle sprain.

Both players subsequently were taken by cart to the locker room.

Cover photo of Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave

