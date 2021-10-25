Kickoff Time, TV Set for Cal's Nov. 6 Game at Arizona

This Saturday, Cal hosts Oregon State, which is a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Bears

The kickoff time for Cal's November 6 road game against Arizona has been set. That Saturday game will start at noon Pacific time and will be televised by Pac-12 Network.

Tucson is in the Mountain Time Zone, but it operates under the same time frame as California through November 6. On November 7, California switches from Pacific Daylight Time to Pacific Standard Time, and at that point Tucson time will be an hour ahead of California time. But the Nov. 6 game will start at noon in California and at noon in Tucson.

Cal (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) hosts Oregon (5-2, 3-1) this Saturday in a 4 p.m. game. The Beavers are listed as 1 1/2-point favorites in that game as of Monday morning.

The following week, Cal will face Arizona at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is 0-7 this season and has lost 19 consecutive games heading into its game on Saturday at USC.

The Wildcats nearly captured their first win on Friday, when they had a 16-7 lead on Washington entering the fourth quarter. But Arizona eventually lost that game 21-16.

Arizona leads the all-time series against Cal, 18-14-2, and Cal has not faced the Wildcats since 2018.

Arizona has won the last five meetings with Cal, and the Golden Bears have not beaten the Wildcats in Tucson since 2004, when Cal was ranked No. 7 in the country and Aaron Rodgers was the Bears' quarterback.

The kickoff times and television broadcast networks for each of Cal's final three 2021 regular-season games will be announced either six or 12 days in advance. Cal will host USC for its final home contest that will also serve as Senior Day and the Joe Roth Game on Nov. 13 before closing the regular season on the road at Stanford (Nov. 20) in the 124th Big Game and UCLA (Nov. 27).

Cover photo of Arizona quarterback Will Plummer is by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports

