Cal in NFL: Jake Tonges, Elijah Hicks Score TDs in Preseason Game

Former Cal players Jake Tonges and Elijah Hicks scored touchdowns for the Chicago Bears in their 27-11 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Tonges, an undrafted free-agent tight end signed by the Bears, and Hicks, a seventh-round draft pick by the Bears in this year’s NFL draft, are just hoping to make Chicago’s regular-season roster as rookies.

Tonges scored the game’s first touchdown, taking a 2-yard pass from Trevor Siemien and pushing his way into the corner of the end zone.

It was the only pass thrown Tonges’ way, but he made it pay off. He needs to do something special to make the regular-season roster, since he is not even listed on the Bears’ depth chart, which includes first-, second-, third- and fourth-team tight ends.

Hicks got extensive playing time on defense in the Bears’ secondary, and recorded four tackles, three of which were solo stops, while [laying in the secondary. The amount of playing time suggests the Bears are taking a long look at Hicks.

But it was on special teams that Hicks got his name in the scoring column. Hicks was on the Bears’ punt coverage team late in the first half, when Seattle return man Cade Johnson muffed the punt. After a scramble, Hicks gathered in the ball and fell into the end zone for the touchdown, which, after an extra point, gave Chicago a 17-0 lead. Hicks also recorded a tackle on special teams, giving him five tackles for the game.

For Seattle, former Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan got a lot of playing time on the Seahawks’ offensive line on Thursday. He is in his second pro season after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He is listed as a starter at right tackle on the Seahawks’ depth chart.

Curhan has been battling back spasms, but he was a starter on Thursday and played virtually the entire game.

Cover photo of Jake Tonges stretching to score a touchdown is by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

