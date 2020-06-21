CalSportsReport
Aaron Rodgers' Status as Elite QB Is Mysteriously Disappearing

Jake Curtis

Did something happen to Aaron Rodgers when I wasn't paying attention, because his reputation has taken a severe hit.

Last time I looked he was considered one of the top two or three players in the NFL, right there with Tom Brady. But I turn around now and the former Cal star is being relegated to "just another guy" status.

It started when Pro Football Focus did not rank him among the top 50 NFL players heading into 2020. Sports Illustrated had a story that discussed  whether Rodgers was even the best quarterback in the NFC North.

I passed those off as glitches in the assessment system. 

But more recently, CBSSports.com ran a list of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks heading into this season, and Rodgers was not on it.

Perhaps worse is the fact that Fantasy experts are jumping off the Aaron Rodgers bandwagon. CBSSports.com's fantasy expert put Rodgers in the "QB Bust" category and said this about him:

. . .  Rodgers should be considered a borderline Fantasy starter at best this season, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick. 

Wait a minute. Rodgers still has highest career passer rating in NFL history. He led the Packers into the playoffs last season, where they beat the Seattle Seahawks before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. Rodgers had 24 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, which is actually better than Patrick Mahomes' TD-to-pick ratio.

That seems like elite quarterback stuff to me.

OK, Rodgers is 36 years old, and he did not have a great season statistically in 2019, but he was named to the Pro Bowl last season.

These recent assessments shine a new light on the Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

Everybody will be watching Rodgers closely this season to see whether he can bounce back. 

Here is CBSSports.om's ranking of the top 10 quarterbaks.

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Russell Wilson

4. Drew Brees

5. Dak Prescott

6. Deshaun Watson

7. Matthew Stafford

8. Carson Wentz

9. Tom Brady

10. Ben Roethlisberger

I have no trouble with the top four choices, but after that . . . 

Tell me you would rather have Carson Wentz or Matthew Stafford instead of Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback in a playoff game tomorrow.

